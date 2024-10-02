Temporary Suspension Of Online Services For General Pension & Social Security Authority

The General Pension & Social Security Authority (GPSSA) online system will be temporarily suspended starting October 15, 2024 until further notice as part of the transition to a new online platform called Ma'ashi.

The General Pension & Social Security Authority (GPSSA) online system will be temporarily suspended starting October 15, 2024 until further notice as part of the transition to a new online platform called Ma'ashi. In light of this suspension, the GPSSA is encouraging employers to ensure they have performed the following actions prior to October 15, 2024: submit any necessary applications; confirm the accuracy of all company information (including pensionable salary information); settle any outstanding contribution payments before October 15, 2024 (to avoid risk of penalties for failing to make necessary payments during the suspension period); and settle any outstanding installment payments related to mergers. The new Ma'ashi platform will streamline access to GPSSA services for employers; provide regular notifications and updates; offer a centralized ‘frequently asked questions' page; and offer real-time tracking of GPSSA service and support requests.

