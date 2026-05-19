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19 May 2026

Thailand’s New Labeling Requirements For Traditional And Electric Vehicles

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Thailand has prescribed more stringent labeling specifications for traditional and electric vehicles (EVs), requiring manufacturers and importers for sale to display clear, accurate product information on vehicle labels.
Thailand Consumer Protection
Penrurk Petchmani
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Thailand has prescribed more stringent labeling specifications for traditional and electric vehicles (EVs), requiring manufacturers and importers for sale to display clear, accurate product information on vehicle labels. The requirements, which took effect on March 21, 2026, are set out in a notification issued under Thailand’s consumer protection framework.

Background and Scope

Under Thailand’s Consumer Protection Act (CPA), products manufactured for sale or imported into Thailand must generally comply with the CPA’s broad labeling requirements, unless the Label Committee prescribes more specific and stringent requirements for certain products. Accordingly, prior to the issuance of this notification, traditional autos and EVs were subject only to the general labeling requirements. Following the issuance of this Label Committee notification, traditional autos and EVs are now for the first time specifically subject to a dedicated regulatory framework for labeling.

The requirements apply to private passenger vehicles and private trucks that have not yet been registered, including those powered by an internal combustion engine, electric power, or a combination of both.

Label Requirements

Labels must be displayed in Thai or with a Thai translation, and must be clearly visible and legible. Text must be proportional to the label area, with a minimum character height of 2 millimeters.

All covered vehicles must display the following:

  • Product name, trade name, or trademark
  • Brand and model
  • Manufacturer or importer information
  • Size, weight, and load-bearing capacity
  • Warranty conditions
  • Drive system, usage instructions, and safety precautions
  • Manufacturing date
  • Price

Additional Requirements for EVs

EVs must also display the following:

  • Type of electric vehicle (e.g., HEV, PHEV, BEV, or FCEV)
  • Maximum electric motor power and rated continuous output power
  • Battery type and capacity
  • Battery warranty conditions or a clear statement that no warranty is provided
  • Estimated driving range per full battery charge
  • Electrical system safety standard
  • Electricity consumption rate

These requirements aim to strengthen consumer protection, transparency, and safety, particularly in light of the rapid growth of EVs in the Thai automotive market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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