ACCC Crackdown On NDIS Providers: Understanding Your Obligations Under The Australian Consumer Law

The ACCC is actively targeting NDIS providers for breaches of the Australian Consumer Law (ACL), with corporate penalties of up to $50 million.

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Summary

The ACCC is actively targeting NDIS providers for breaches of the Australian Consumer Law (ACL), with corporate penalties of up to $50 million.

Providers face enforcement risk across six key areas: misleading conduct, false advertising, consumer guarantees, unfair contract terms, wrongful payment, and SDA investor claims.

No product or service is “NDIS approved” for all participants, funding is assessed individually, and implying otherwise breaches the ACL.

This article is a plain-English guide to ACL compliance obligations for NDIS providers operating in Australia, covering advertising, contracts, and billing practices.

The content is prepared by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on NDIS regulatory compliance and consumer law obligations.

Tips for Businesses

Review all marketing materials and remove any claims suggesting NDIS approval or NDIA endorsement. Audit participant contracts for unfair terms, including excessive cancellation fees or broad indemnity clauses. Confirm each support aligns with the NDIS Supports List and is covered by the participant’s plan before delivery.

NDIS providers are increasingly exposed to enforcement action under the Australian Consumer Law. The ACCC has identified widespread non-compliance across the sector, with misleading claims about NDIS approval topping the list of concerns. Penalties for corporate breaches can reach $50 million. This article explains why the ACCC is targeting NDIS providers and outlines six key risk areas in advertising, contracts and billing practices that providers should review to reduce enforcement risk.

Why the ACCC Is Targeting NDIS Providers

In February 2026, the ACCC released a report identifying serious consumer law risks in the NDIS sector. Most complaints relate to false or misleading advertising, particularly providers incorrectly claiming their products are “NDIS approved”.

This reflects growing scrutiny of the sector in recent years. Since establishing its Fair Pricing and ACL Taskforce in December 2023, the ACCC has issued infringement notices totalling $118,800 and commenced court proceedings against several providers.

The ACCC is focusing on NDIS providers because participants rely on essential services and may be more vulnerable if consumer laws are broken. Wrongdoing can cause financial loss and affect participants’ safety and wellbeing. As investigations continue, providers should expect close checks of their advertising and contracts and review their compliance now.

Six key areas of concern are outlined below.

1. Misleading and Deceptive Conduct

Under the ACL, businesses must not make false or misleading claims about goods or services.

For NDIS providers, this often arises where marketing suggests products or services are ‘NDIS approved’ or ‘endorsed’. In reality, funding is assessed on a case-by-case basis based on each participant’s plan and needs. No product or service is automatically approved for all participants.

Providers should ensure:

product descriptions are accurate;

marketing does not imply NDIA endorsement; and

claims about funding eligibility are clearly qualified.

2. False or Misleading Advertising

NDIS providers must ensure that their advertising material does not suggest that products or services are NDIS-approved or funded if they are not included on the NDIS Supports List. If a participant purchases supports based on misleading advertising and the NDIA later rejects the claim, you may be liable for the cost.

This risk is particularly relevant to:

assistive technology suppliers

respite and short-term accommodation providers

therapy and allied health services

For example, you must not imply that holidays or discretionary travel are funded supports.

3. Consumer Guarantees

The ACL grants consumers basic rights that businesses cannot waive in a contract. This includes a guarantee that products are of acceptable quality and that services are provided with proper care and skill.

If these guarantees are not met, you must fix the problem promptly. For example, if a product has a major fault, the participant must be able to choose a refund, replacement or repair. These rights apply to both products and services, including allied health supports.

4. Unfair Contract Terms

Under the ACL, standard form contracts with participants must not include unfair terms. A term may be unfair if it gives the provider a much greater benefit or imposes unreasonable obligations on the participant.

Examples include:

high cancellation fees;

long notice periods to cancel; and

very broad liability or indemnity clauses.

Participant contracts should be written in clear, plain language. Where needed, providers should also ensure participants can access independent decision-making support.

5. Wrongly Accepting Payment

You must not charge participants for products or services you do not intend to supply or cannot provide within a reasonable time. This includes charging for support hours you know you cannot deliver and for support that was not actually provided.

Doing so is unlawful and may result in enforcement action.

6. Concerns for Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) Providers

SDA providers must not mislead investors about NDIS funding. They should not suggest that the NDIS will guarantee a development or provide unconditional payments.

Investors should understand that:

SDA payments stop if a property is vacant;

payment levels depend on the dwelling type; and

funding also depends on the eligible participant living there.

Misleading investment claims can breach the ACL.

Ensure your business is compliant

To avoid the risk of an ACCC audit and intervention, it is crucial to ensure your advertising and participant agreements are compliant. NDIS providers must also confirm that:

each support aligns with the NDIS Supports List;

the support is covered by the participant’s plan before delivery;

marketing complies with the ACL; and

advertising does not imply NDIA approval or endorsement.

Key Statistics: $118,800 : total fines issued via six ACCC infringement notices to NDIS-related providers for misleading advertising and endorsements since 2024.

: total fines issued via six ACCC infringement notices to NDIS-related providers for misleading advertising and endorsements since 2024. One Federal Court proceeding : instituted by the ACCC against an NDIS provider for alleged false or misleading representations about NDIS-approved products.

: instituted by the ACCC against an NDIS provider for alleged false or misleading representations about NDIS-approved products. Multiple enforceable undertakings: accepted by the ACCC from NDIS providers admitting unfair contract terms in breach of the Australian Consumer Law. Sources: Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (February 2026) NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission (2026) National Disability Services (2024) Key Takeaways The ACCC is cracking down on NDIS providers who fail to comply with the ACL in their dealings with participants. Substantial penalties are being imposed on providers who breach the ACL. Moreover, providers should expect ongoing scrutiny and seek legal advice to ensure they meet their obligations. LegalVision provides ongoing legal support for businesses through our fixed-fee legal membership. Our experienced NDIS lawyers help businesses manage contracts, employment law, disputes, intellectual property, and more, with unlimited access to specialist lawyers for a fixed monthly fee. Frequently Asked Questions Can I describe my products or services as “NDIS approved”? No. The NDIS does not approve or endorse specific products or providers. Funding is assessed on a case-by-case basis based on each participant’s plan and needs. Advertising must not suggest automatic eligibility or NDIA endorsement, as this may breach Australian Consumer Law. What happens if I breach the Australian Consumer Law as an NDIS provider? The ACCC can issue infringement notices, seek court penalties, and require refunds or contract changes. Corporate penalties can reach up to $50 million. Participants may also claim remedies such as refunds or compensation. Regular compliance checks can help reduce enforcement risk. What contracts must NDIS providers review for unfair terms? Providers must review standard form participant contracts and remove terms that unreasonably favour the provider, such as high cancellation fees or broad indemnity clauses. When must NDIS providers stop charging participants? Providers must stop charging immediately if they cannot supply the service within a reasonable time or if the support was not actually delivered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.