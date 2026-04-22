Accountability Of E-Commerce Platform: Legal Lessons From The CCPA’s Order Against Amazon And Snapdeal

India’s consumer protection regulator is sending a clear message to e-commerce platforms, that is, you are no longer just intermediaries. You are accountable participants in the transaction.

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India’s consumer protection regulator is sending a clear message to e-commerce platforms, that is, you are no longer just intermediaries. You are accountable participants in the transaction.

Recent enforcement actions by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd. and Snapdeal (Ace Vector Limited) reflect a decisive shift in how liability is being assessed in digital marketplaces. These cases are not isolated compliance failures. They directly challenge the long-standing reliance on the “intermediary defence” under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

This is the reason why regulatory oversight is a nightmare and manual tracking of compliance shifts is no longer sustainable. You need an experienced compliance management software partner, especially in a country like India, that can empower your businesses by providing real-time regulatory updates and a centralized repository to track evolving e-commerce obligations.

In both matters, the CCPA moved beyond checking whether platforms had formal processes in place. It examined how these platforms actually function. This included how products are listed, promoted, verified, and sold, and whether those systems are sufficient to prevent consumer harm.

The outcome is a clear shift in regulatory thinking:

From passive hosting to active responsibility

From disclosure-based compliance to verification-based compliance

From buyer beware to platforms must ensure

For e-commerce businesses, this is not just another enforcement action. It represents a structural change in risk allocation. The focus is no longer limited to whether the seller is compliant. The real question is whether the platform has done enough to prevent non-compliant products from reaching consumers in the first place.

The Legal Framework Governing E-Commerce Accountability:

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, was a relatively new Act that has been enacted to tackle the problems introduced by online shopping. This law is supported by the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 that lays down certain obligations for online marketplaces. These laws state that every platform should ensure the following:

Transparency in product listings.

Provide seller information truthfully.

Avoid deceptive advertising.

Create sturdy mechanisms for grievance redress.

Moreover, to enforce proper regulations of the online marketplaces, this Act empowers the CCPA to investigate unfair trade practices, order recalls, impose fines and issue corrective instructions. It is this power of CCPA which is now reshaping the online market regulations through several Orders mandating stricter accountability standards for online platforms.

While the law lays down clear obligations, the critical question is how strictly these obligations are being enforced in practice. The Snapdeal and Amazon orders provide that answer.

This is where Lexplosion can help organizations map these regulatory gaps against their specific operational risk matrices, ensuring no statutory deadline or disclosure requirement is missed.

The Snapdeal Case: Sale of Non-Compliant BIS Certified Toys:

In the matter of Snapdeal (Ace Vector Limited)1, the CCPA imposed a fine of Rs. 5 Lakhs on Snapdeal (Ace Vector Limited) for allowing the sale of toys that were in violation of the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which was issued under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016.

The inquiry found:

An ongoing list of toys that do not comply.

The money was made from their sale.

Insufficient procedures for due diligence.

Insufficient transparency regarding product compliance.

Snapdeal maintained that it only served as an “intermediary” (as defined under the Information Technology Act, 2000) in the marketplace. The CCPA, however, disregarded this defense, noting that the platform had significant control over transactions by:

Product promotion through algorithms.

Assurances and quality tags.

Command over replacements, refunds, and logistics.

The Authority highlighted the change in doctrine from “caveat emptor” (let the buyer beware) to “caveat venditor” (let the seller beware), which places more accountability on platforms that facilitate transactions as well as sellers.

Along with the fine of Rs. 5 lakhs, Snapdeal was instructed to:

Make sure that going forward, no toys that aren’t compliant are listed.

Clearly post the Grievance Officer’s information for customer service.

Key Takeaways from Snapdeal

Seller self-declaration is not sufficient compliance

Platforms must implement independent verification mechanisms

Earning revenue from such listings strengthens liability

Platform features such as algorithms, promotions, and branding indicate control and therefore responsibility

The Amazon Case: Misleading Advertisements and Deficiency of Service:

In another Suo Motu action (in the matter of Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd2) on January 15, 2026, the CCPA fined the e-commerce platform an amount of Rs. 10 lakhs, for allowing the listing and sale of unlicensed walkie-talkies on their website.

The Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing are required to grant Equipment Type Approval (ETA) for these devices, which are subjected to Indian telecom regulations. It is alleged that the platform did not guarantee regulatory compliance and required disclosures.

The CCPA upon investigation found that:

The listings constituted deceptive behavior.

A violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 constituted an unfair trade practice.

In these situations, the “intermediary” (as defined under Information Technology Act, 2000) defence was inapplicable.

Without information about licenses, allowed frequencies, and legal use conditions, consumers might have bought devices that were illegal or restricted.

In addition to the fine, Amazon was told to take steps to make sure that products that are subject to industry-specific rules, such as telecom laws, are correct.

Key Takeaways from Amazon

Platforms must ensure regulatory permissibility of products

Sector-specific compliance becomes the platform’s responsibility

Absence of disclosures can itself amount to an unfair trade practice

The Intermediary Debate: Passive Host vs Active Participant:

In both the above cases, a common legal question is whether e-commerce platforms are just middlemen or active participants in the transaction chain. Traditionally, intermediaries have limited liability if they act as neutral liaison. But Indian consumer forums and regulators are starting to take a more functional approach. According to them, a platform is more responsible if it controls listings, curates’ ads, processes payments, or promotes products through targeted campaigns.

This changing interpretation is part of a larger trend in the courts to make digital spaces safer for consumers. As platforms vertically integrate into logistics, warehousing, advertising, and post-sale support systems, the line between intermediary and service provider is getting thinner.

CCPA Takes Action Against Unauthorized Listings of Drones and GPS Jammers:

On February 20, 2026, the CCPA issues notices to six e-commerce platforms3, for allegedly listing and selling restricted devices like drone jammers, anti-drone systems, and GPS jammers. This was another big step forward. The Authority noticed that these items were on display without the required licensing information, Equipment Type Approval (ETA) or WPC certification details, and without making it clear that civilians are not allowed to own them without legal permission. The CCPA has asked for more information about import licenses, regulatory approvals, sales data, and compliance mechanisms and that they are looking into possible violations of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992.

Broader Implications for E-Commerce:

With more accountability for platforms, there exists a shift from “caveat emptor” (let the buyer beware) is to “caveat venditor” (let the seller beware). This change gives consumers more rights to accurate information, safe products, and a way to complain that works. It reinforces the idea that online purchases have to follow the same rules, as purchases made in person.

For e-commerce businesses, the ways they ensure that they follow the rules must be strong and proactive going forward. To avoid legal problems, sellers must have their credentials checked, their regulatory certifications confirmed, their pricing to be clear, and their customer service systems must be quick to respond.

These events emphasize the importance of following the legal requirements by the sellers with greater responsibility. Inability to meet the certification norms or to disclose product information truthfully can lead to penalties and loss of reputation which affect the vendor as well as the platform on which the products are sold.

Conclusion:

The measures against Snapdeal and Amazon demonstrate a rising regulatory commitment, ensuring that technological innovation does not jeopardize consumer rights. India’s digital economy is evolving along with its consumer protection enforcement.

These rulings indicate that as digital commerce scales, regulatory expectations will increasingly focus on how platforms design and control their ecosystems, not just how they respond after violations occur.

The actions aim for transparency, justice, and product safety which are non-negotiable. As e-commerce continues to grow, compliance is no longer an option, rather it is necessary for long-term digital growth.

As digital commerce scales, compliance is no longer an option but a necessity for long-term growth. Partnering with a legal-tech leader like Lexplosion ensures that your business is secured with all regulatory updates and a robust compliance framework (Komrisk) for managing evolving legal risks.

Footnotes

1. In the matter of Snapdeal (Ace Vector Limited),

2. in the matter of Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd

3. notices to six e-commerce platforms

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.