Thailand Expands Duty Exemptions For Education, Research, And Cultural Imports

On November 18, 2025, Thailand's Ministry of Finance issued an announcement that revises and expands the scope of goods that may be imported duty-free for educational, research, and cultural purposes, streamlining the framework for institutions and organizations engaged in academic and scientific activities. The announcement, which took effect the following day, amends customs duty exemptions under section 12 of the Customs Tariff Decree B.E. 2530 (1987).

Expanded Institutional Coverage

The announcement broadens the types of entities eligible to import duty-free goods. Under the revised framework, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) now certifies imports for educational and research purposes by:

Public and private educational institutions operating under the National Education Act;

Government agencies with statutory mandates for education and research; and

Associations and foundations whose objectives include educational research.

This expansion recognizes a wider range of organizations engaged in knowledge-based activities and removes previous limitations that may have excluded certain nonprofit entities.

To qualify for duty exemption, goods must be imported specifically for educational and research use, as certified by the MHESI. Additionally, equivalent goods must not already be available from domestic producers, although the certifying ministry may approve imports of domestically available items if it determines that foreign procurement is critically necessary.

Categories of Duty-Free Goods

The announcement specifies seven categories of goods eligible for duty exemption:

Newspapers, printed materials, and documents

Art objects and collectibles related to education, science, or culture

Audiovisual equipment for educational, scientific, or cultural purposes

Scientific materials, instruments, and equipment

Goods for persons with disabilities

Musical instruments, sports equipment, and skill-enhancement tools

Art and architecture education equipment

Qualification Procedures

Before importing goods under this exemption, operators must secure certification from the MHESI. This certification process requires demonstrating that the goods will be used for educational or research purposes and, in most cases, confirming that equivalent products are unavailable domestically. Institutions should establish clear internal procedures for obtaining ministry approval and maintaining documentation to support customs declarations.

As the announcement also repeals certain provisions of earlier Ministry of Finance announcements from December 28, 2021, and January 5, 2023, organizations relying on those announcements should verify that their import practices align with the new exemption framework.

