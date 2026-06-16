When Does The Dubai Family Court (Non-muslim) Waive Joint Custody?

Background

The litigation originated between the husband and the wife. The couple was married in September 2018 and subsequently had a son born in 2022. By the start of 2025, the marriage bond collapsed, and the wife filed a case in the Civil Personal Status Court for non-Muslims.

The Wife’s Claims

The wife wanted a full decree including:

Dissolution of the marriage contract on the ground of the impossibility of continuing to live together. A request that she be awarded sole custody of son and that husband be excluded from joint custody. Alimony for herself, child maintenance AED 5,000 per month and a housing allowance AED 142,830 per year. Provision of a maid, transportation costs, health insurance, and reimbursement for previous household expenditures.

The wife’s petition was built on several factual allegations. She claimed that the husband had abandoned his financial responsibilities toward her and the child since 2024. She further alleged emotional neglect, psychological pressure, and an environment detrimental to a toddler, citing husband’s alleged alcohol consumption and eventual abandonment of the marital home. In the custody case her basic argument was that the son was under three and needed the stability of a maternal influence, which the father’s life style and work requirements could not provide.

The Court of First Instance

The Court of First Instance reviewed the evidence, medical records and financial statements presented by both parties. The court acknowledged the breakdown of the marriage and the father’s non-compliance with maintenance obligations. As far as custody is concerned, the court invoked article 10 of the decree-law no. 41 of 2022 which provides for joint custody. However, the court identified that the son was at a "tender age" where his developmental and emotional needs were inextricably linked to his mother’s constant presence.

Judgment

The court first issued the following judgment

The court granted a final divorce between the parties.

between the parties. The court ruled in favor of sole custody for the mother, effectively removing the father from the joint custody arrangement from the date of the judgment .

for the mother, effectively removing the father from the from the . The husband was ordered to pay AED 4,000 monthly for child support and AED 70,000 annually for a housing allowance ( inclusive of utilities ).

and AED 70,000 annually for a housing allowance ( ). He was ordered to pay AED 3,000 monthly in alimony for the Iddah period and AED 1,000 monthly as a custody fee for two years. He was also obligated to maintain the child’s residency sponsorship and health insurance.

The Court of Appeal

Both parties were dissatisfied with the First Instance ruling. Husband appealed arguing the financial burden was excessive and the removal of joint custody was a violation of his statutory rights. The wife counter-appealed, seeking more support and a maid. The Court of Appeal revisited the father’s finances. The husband claimed insolvency as a result of a personal and car loan, but the court found otherwise, applying the sophisticated legal principle that obtaining large bank loans is evidence of solvency (Yasar), not the opposite. The court noted that banks grant credit of this size only to people with high income and job security.

The court also reviewed the absence of “maid fees” in the Civil Personal Status Law. The court applied Article 15, which allows the court to look to other applicable legislation or general legal principles, and referred to Maliki jurisprudence. It held that a father must provide a servant for his child if the child is at an age requiring constant care and the father is wealthy. Given the child was only three and the mother worked full-time, a maid was deemed a "necessity for care," not a luxury.

Judgment

The Court of Appeal modified the ruling as follows:

Lowered child support to AED 2,500 per month due to father’s other commitments. Ordered the father to provide a maid and pay all costs of recruitment and monthly salary. Solele custody to mother. Joint custody impractical and unsafe due to father's work away from home and young age of child.

Dubai Court of Cassation

The husband appealed to the Dubai Court of Cassation, saying that the lower courts had misapplied the law when they “stripped” him of his natural right to joint custody, without any evidence of unfitness.

The Court of Cassation has carefully examined the legislative intention of the 2022 Decree-Law. It held that Joint Custody is the “absolute original principle” under Article 10, but Articles 18 and 19 provide the judiciary with a safety valve. The court may appoint one custodian to provide safety and stability for the child.

The Court's reasoning was built on two pillars:

A three-year-old does not have the mental and emotional capacity to manage “periodic transitions” between two different households . Such movement causes confusion, detachment, and emotional instability . Stability in a single, maternal environment was found to be in child’s "best interest."

to manage “periodic transitions” between . Such . Stability in a was found to be in child’s "best interest." The court noted that the father is a busy professional who is away from home for long hours. Since he lived alone, there would be no one to supervise a toddler during his absence. This created a foreseeable risk of "danger and neglect," which the law seeks to prevent.

The court dismissed husband’s claims of excessive financial burden. It reaffirmed that his professional status and recent loan acquisitions proved he could meet the costs of a maid, housing, and maintenance. It specifically ruled that the mother’s employment does not exempt the father from his legal obligation to spend on his children.

The husband alleged that he was prevented from submitting documents during the appeal. The court referred to Article 127 of the Civil Procedures Law, noting that once a case is reserved for judgment, the court is not obligated to reopen the doors for new evidence unless it sees a vital necessity. The court found that the husband had ample opportunity to present his case and failed to show how the "new documents" would have changed the outcome.

Visitation (Ru'ya)

The father claimed the court failed to address his visitation rights. The Court of Cassation noted a critical factual point from the trial records: The father had explicitly stated during a lower court session that "seeing the child twice a week is enough." The court ruled that a party cannot raise a new grievance at the Cassation level if they had essentially conceded or failed to challenge the matter effectively in the lower courts.

Judgment

The Dubai Court of Cassation ultimately dismissed the appeal in its entirety. This judgment is significant in its clarity on the “Best Interests” standard.

Conclusion

This case was a milestone in the history of UAE family law. It confirms that the law encourages equality between parents however, the “Best Interests of the Child” is the compass that directs the judge’s hand. Whether custody is shared or sole is not a reward for a parent, but a protective measure for the child. The child’s welfare, as determined by his age and his father’s professional demands, was the only metric that mattered to the highest court in the land.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Whether the law No. 41/2022 mandatory joint custody for all cases?

Not all cases under Law No. 41 of 2022, but it is the default position. The court can grant sole custody to the parent best placed to meet the child’s needs, for example if one parent has very long working hours or is otherwise considered psychologically unfit. The court’s highest concern is always the child’s best interests and stability.

2. Why did the court decide to give sole custody to the mother in this case?

The court awarded sole custody of the child to the mother because the child was only 3 years old and would have a difficult time moving back and forth between homes. The court also noted that the long work hours of the father would leave the child at risk of being left alone for long hours which could lead to neglect. These factors led the court to find that the mother could provide a safer, more stable environment.

3. Can a parent’s personal bank loan or car loan reduce his or her obligation to pay child support?

A parent’s personal bank loan or car loan does not reduce his or her obligation to pay child support. These debts are considered voluntary, and do not take precedence over a child’s needs. The court evaluates the parent’s gross salary and total assets to determine financial capacity. While the law does not specifically mention maid fees, the court may require them if necessary for the child’s welfare, especially if the custodial parent works and the child is very young.

4. Does the age of the child affect the court’s decision as to which parent gets custody?

Yes, the age of the child is very important to the court in deciding on custody. The court will also consider the age and development of the child, and the needs that go along with that. For example, a younger child might require more care and supervision, whereas an older child might have very specific preferences about which parent he or she prefers to live with. The court’s main focus is always the child’s best interests.

5. Is the age of the child an important factor in custody determination?

Yes, the age of the child is a big factor in custody. Courts tend to give custody to one parent usually the mother for very young children so they can have stability and not be confused or suffer from separation anxiety. Consistency in the living environment of the child is seen to be vital to their emotional and psychological growth, especially during their early years.

6. Is a parent can apply for the termination of joint custody at a later stage after it has been awarded?

Yes, a parent can seek to terminate joint custody later if there is a change in circumstances. If a parent believes that joint custody is no longer in the child’s best interest because of abuse, neglect, behavioural problems, etc., they can apply to the court for modification. The court will look at the situation and determine what is best for the child.

7. What did the court decide about the father’s request for expanded visitation and why?

The court refused the father' s request for expanded visitation because he had agreed to limited visitation in previous proceedings. Parties cannot change their position or raise new issues that have not been previously discussed. If circumstances change such as concerns of abuse, neglect or the child’s best interest, a parent can ask the court to review and change custody or visitation arrangements.