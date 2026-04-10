No Fault Divorces For Non-Muslims Legal Provisions Under UAE Law (Video)

In this video, Family law in the UAE has undergone significant changes in the last decade. Until recently, family matters in the UAE were governed under a unified legal framework...

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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In this video, Family law in the UAE has undergone significant changes in the last decade. Until recently, family matters in the UAE were governed under a unified legal framework, regardless of the religion of the parties involved.

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