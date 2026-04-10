No Fault Divorces For Non-Muslims Legal Provisions Under UAE Law (Video)

Dr. Hassan Elhais are most popular:
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- in United Arab Emirates
In this video, Family law in the UAE has undergone significant changes in the last decade. Until recently, family matters in the UAE were governed under a unified legal framework, regardless of the religion of the parties involved.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]