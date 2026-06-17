CSR Report 2025

Foreword

Strengthening our sustainability approach

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important part of how we operate as a firm and how we create value for our clients, our people and society. Over 2025, we made meaningful progress in strengthening and embedding our approach to sustainability. This report provides an overview of the steps we have taken and the direction we are setting for the years ahead.

Sustainability Strategy: providing direction

In 2025, we introduced a sustainability strategy, setting the direction for how we integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into our work, our roles as trusted advisor to our clients and employer, and our contribution to society. It is built around four pillars: Client Centricity, Excellent Employment Practices, Supporting Civil Society and Environmental Responsibility. Together, these pillars outline how we intend to deepen our ESG advisory capabilities, strengthen our culture, reduce our environmental footprint and expand our contribution to society. They also reinforce a firmwide commitment to embedding sustainability into everyday decision making.

We also focused on translating this strategy into practice. This includes further developing our ESG capabilities, expanding our activities in pro bono, partnerships and volunteering, and taking steps to improve our environmental performance and reporting.

Investing in our people and an inclusive culture

initiatives and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). Partnerships with leading organisations focused on DEI and social mobility, together with ongoing investments in equal opportunities, debias training and community driven networks, reflect our conviction that diverse teams deliver better outcomes for our clients and contribute to a stronger, more resilient firm. We aim to provide an environment in which all our people have equal opportunities, feel supported in their development and can contribute to an inclusive and collaborative workplace.

Supporting society and reducing our impact

We also continued to contribute to society through initiatives structured around access to justice, talent development, arts and culture and climate awareness. In parallel, we further developed our approach to environmental responsibility, including setting clearer targets and strengthening the quality and consistency of our data and reporting.

Transparency, frameworks and reporting

Our overall approach is guided by a double materiality assessment, ensuring that we focus on the topics that are most relevant to our business and stakeholders. We continue to align our work with international frameworks such as the UN Global Compact and use external benchmarking to monitor our progress.

We are also preparing for the reporting obligations under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). While CSRD focuses on structured and mandatory disclosures, this report provides a broader and more accessible view of our sustainability approach, activities and progress.

Looking ahead

Sustainability is an ongoing journey. We remain committed to further embedding it into our day to day activities and decision-making, and to continuing to build on the progress made in 2025.

Climate change, social inequality, pressures on the investment climate and rapid technological advancement demand continued commitment, collaboration and innovation. As we look to 2026 and beyond, we remain focused on strengthening our ESG foundations, investing in people, reducing our environmental footprint and supporting clients as they navigate an increasingly complex environment.

We value the ongoing dialogue with clients, colleagues and broader stakeholders, whose perspectives help shape our sustainability priorities.

This report outlines the progress we have made, the priorities we have set and the choices we continue to make as a firm. We would like to thank all our colleagues who contributed to this work and invite our clients and stakeholders to continue the dialogue with us.

Harmen Holtrop, Lieselot Oosterkamp, Roderik Beckers

Executive Board

Profile & Key figures One firm: Law & Tax

Loyens & Loeff is a leading independent, fullservice law and tax firm in Europe. We are uniquely positioned to advise on the most complex legal and tax matters by combining these disciplines seamlessly within integrated teams.

We operate as one firm across our four home markets — the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland — where our lawyers, tax advisers and civil-law notaries work closely together. Our professionals share deep local expertise and a strong European perspective, enabling us to deliver pragmatic, high-quality advice that gets things done.

Beyond our home markets, we support clients through a focused international footprint and dedicated country desks. From key financial centres, we advise on crossborder matters under Benelux and Swiss law and coordinate complex international structures. This allows our clients to access Loyens & Loeff’s full-service expertise in their own time zone and with a single, integrated approach.

Where needed, we collaborate with carefully selected leading independent law firms and tax advisers worldwide. These long-standing relationships ensure that our clients receive consistent, top-level advice across jurisdictions — always aligned with Loyens & Loeff’s standards of quality, integrity and independence.

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