When searching for legal representation in Nigeria, which firms truly deliver results when your business, rights, or reputation are at stake?

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.

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When you search for “leading law firms in Nigeria” “top law firms in Lagos” or “best law firms in Africa,” you will find many names competing for your attention. But behind the rankings and the titles, one question matters far more than any label: when your business, your rights, or your reputation is on the line, which firm truly delivers results?

For clients across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond, including multinationals, government agencies, NGOs, entrepreneurs, and private individuals, the answer has consistently been OAL.

A Legacy Built on Landmark Cases

Great law firms are not defined by their self-proclaimed accolades. They are judged by the impact they make on the people and society.

OAL’s journey begins with its founder, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, a pioneer in Nigeria’s human rights movement, and the founder of the Civil Liberties Organisation. His name sits permanently in Nigeria’s law books. In the landmark Supreme Court case Director of SSS v. Agbakoba, he established that the right to hold a passport is part of every Nigerian’s constitutional freedom of movement, a precedent still cited in our courts decades later. That is the standard OAL was built on: not simply to argue cases, but to change the law for the better.

Depth Across Every Sector that Matters

A leading law firm cannot excel in one specific area while neglecting others. Today’s clients face complex, rapidly evolving challenges, requiring a firm capable of addressing all their needs under one roof.OAL precisely fits this requirement. Our expertise spans corporate and commercial law, maritime and admiralty, energy, oil and gas, fintech and financial services, governance and policy advisory, debt recovery, real estate, data protection, and sports, entertainment, and technology.

This is not mere theory but proven track records; OAL has achieved significant victories in complex admiralty disputes before the Federal High Court, advised on some of Nigeria’s most talked-about streaming productions, and represented athletes in high-stakes sporting disputes. Simultaneously, we provide guidance to banks, energy companies, regulators, and investors involved in transactions that shape the Nigerian economy. Only a few firms move so confidently across so many fronts, and OAL is among the top few.

OAL is Solution-Driven, Not Just Service-Driven

What sets OAL apart is a relentlessly solution-driven mindset. We do not simply tell clients what the law says, we tell them what to do next, and we move fast. In an environment where regulations can shift overnight and opportunities have short windows, that speed and clarity is often the difference between a problem quietly contained and a crisis fully unleashed.

International clients value this as much as indigenous ones do. For a foreign investor entering Nigeria, OAL offers global standards paired with deep local insight, and a strong team equally at home in the boardroom and the courtroom.

A Trusted Partner for Corporations, Investors, Governments, and NGOs

Over the years, OAL has built lasting trust with private companies, public institutions, development organisations, and individuals alike, partnering closely with each to protect their interests and advance their goals. This trust stems from decades of credibility, courage, and consistency which are the very qualities that laid the foundation of our firm.

Choosing a law firm is one of the most significant decisions any business, institution, or individual can make. The right partner offers protection; the wrong one may expose you to risks.

If you are in search of a law firm in Nigeria or Africa that combines a storied legacy, extensive multi-sector expertise, and a proven, results-oriented approach, look no further than OAL.

Are you ready to partner with a law firm that actually delivers? Reach out to OAL today, and let us explore how we can protect and advance your interests together.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.