Pride Month At RFB: How We Are Celebrating, What It Means To Us, And Why Representation In The Legal Industry Is Crucial.

At RFB, Pride Month is an opportunity to reflect—not just on progress made, but on the experiences, voices, and people at the heart of our firm.

This year, we spoke with LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies across the business to hear what Pride means to them, how they experience inclusion in the legal profession, and what they hope for the future.

Their insights are personal, powerful, and a reminder that allyship starts with listening. We're proud to share their voices.

Interview 1 was with Litigation Associate, Simone Gavioli.

1. Can you share a bit about your journey, and what pride means to you?

"I started my very first internship at a city firm in 2020, a few days after moving to England. I was socially out, but I remember feeling a bit apprehensive of coming out at work. My supervisor at the time, Lesley, took me for a tour of the offices and introduced me to lots of people, one of which was the Head of Marketing. Lesley just said "... and this is Paul, he is the chair of our LGBTQ+ interest group, which I think you should join as sometimes it helps to meet other gay people at work." That took me by surprise, as I had not discussed sexual orientation with Lesley, but it was enough for me to understand that it is fine to be out at work, if one wants to.

As to Pride, I have gone only 3 or 4 times in my life. I tend not to go unless I can be within the parade, as I struggle with big crowds. Nonetheless, I do think it is a very important anniversary, as it reminds us that inclusion and respect of minorities is something that required constant work (especially in the current international political climate)."

2. What does being part of the LGBTQ+ community at RFB mean to you?

"In the 3 months I have been here, I have always felt supported by my peers and more senior colleagues, which makes me feel very lucky and very grateful."

3. Can you share an experience at RFB where you felt seen, supported, or empowered as part of the LGBTQ+ community?

"I have particularly appreciated that my supervisors encouraged me to share my article on pride and to submit ideas for Pride Month. Equally, I think that the support we received from our Marketing team and the engagement of other lawyers throughout the firm is heartwarming."

4. Why is representation in law so important for the LGBTQ+ community?

"I think it is important for every industry. Law is the profession where we need to ensure that everyone's rights are respected and that our society's rule of law is implemented – it would be nonsensical to penalise a lawyer on the basis that they are LGBTQ+."

5. What message would you share with young LGBTQ+ individuals considering a career in law or looking to join a firm like RFB?

"Go for it! The only issues preventing someone from practicing as a Solicitor are breaches of the SRA ethics and codes of conduct or issues with SRA character and suitability – "being LGBTQ+" is not among them.

The biggest obstacle between a trainee and the profession is likely to be the qualification exam, not the student's identity."

6. How are you celebrating pride this year?

"Pride in London is on 5 July and some friends of mine will be going to see it. I think I will take a view of whether to go subject to how crowded (and hot) it is.

Also, I am hoping to be able to visit my cousin in Leiden (the Netherlands) later in the year; Leiden has a "boats' pride" around September / October which consists in a long display of boats adorned with rainbows, chiffons, and pop music on their canals. The Boats' Pride is possibly the most civilised pride ever and my favourite by far. If I can, I will try to go to that one."

7. How do you think colleagues at RFB can continue to be strong allies beyond Pride Month?

"I think that respecting and being kind to everyone is the way to go."

Interview 2 was with Partner, Ben Frost

1. Can you share a bit about your journey, and what pride means to you?

"Pride is an opportunity to celebrate and recognise a community that thrives today because of the important pioneers who pushed the boundaries when the general population were not as inclusive as today. It is also about continuing in the daily struggle to push boundaries further as the job is far from finished to ensure that everyone can openly be who they are."

2. What does being part of the LGBTQ+ community at RFB mean to you?

"I like to think that anyone can openly be themselves at RFB and be embraced, accepted and celebrated for that."

3. Why is representation in law so important for the LGBTQ+ community?

"Representation in law is just as important as representation in any field, but it is perhaps especially so given the historical nature of a certain class of individuals, stereotypically being the lawmakers of this Country. Law is a combination of the modern-day morals of the times, adapting to those needs. The LGBTQ+ community have been persecuted by black letter law and in some instances, continue to be so. It is therefore crucial that diversity is continued to be encouraged so that the legislature and other legal sectors have representatives of the LGBTQ+ community to illustrate to others the issues that may not be apparent to those not in the community in order to make positive change."

4. What message would you share with young LGBTQ+ individuals considering a career in law or looking to join a firm like RFB?

"Law is no longer an exclusive club reserved for the few. There should be no barrier to entry based on who you are and the door is now open, especially at firms such as RFB."

5. How are you celebrating pride this year?

"My local event is Torbay Pride which took place on 14 June which my family attended before going for Fish and Chips!"

6. How do you think colleagues at RFB can continue to be strong allies beyond Pride Month?

"Viewing the world with open eyes and understanding that the person next to you may not have had the same experiences as you. Therefore, you should always treat everyone with kindness and respect as we do not know the struggles in each other's lives."

Interview 3 was with Head of HR, Ginnie Maitland.

1. Why is representation in law so important for the LGBTQ+ community?

People need to see that the legal profession is open to everyone. When LGBTQ+ individuals are visible in law, it challenges outdated ideas and helps build trust whether that's with clients, colleagues, or those considering a legal career. It shows that being yourself and having a successful career aren't mutually exclusive.

2. What message would you share with young LGBTQ+ individuals considering a career in law or looking to join a firm like RFB?

Be yourself, and back your ability. The profession needs people from all walks of life, and your perspective is valuable. At RFB, we take inclusion seriously, not just in words, but in action. You don't need to change who you are to succeed at RFB or the law in general.

Interview 4 was with Paralegal, Annabelle Simpson.

1. Can you share a bit about your journey, and what pride means to you?

"For me pride means a beautiful culmination of people from all walks of life and society. Whilst not having or experiencing this journey directly, I have celebrated pride with my family who are members and my friends. To be part of pride requires showing up and asking the difficult questions, silence makes you complacent; and to me pride is love.

2. What does being part of the LGBTQ+ community at RFB mean to you?

"To be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community at RFB means supporting my peers and always having their back. This means that whilst I will never fully understand the unique struggles they face, I can always be there for them and spread positivity and acceptance."

3. Can you share an experience at RFB where you felt seen, supported, or empowered as part of the LGBTQ+ community?

"An experience where I felt seen at RFB, whilst not being part of the community but the immense interest in taking part in pride as a firm showcases the firms' values and spirit."

4. Why is representation in law so important for the LGBTQ+ community?

"Representation in law is difficult at the best of times but for the LGBTQ+ community, this presents additional challenges. It means trying to present yourself in a profession that is steeped in tradition, which is slow to change, but must adapt to survive in changing times.

5. What message would you share with young LGBTQ+ individuals considering a career in law or looking to join a firm like RFB?

"A message I would share for individuals considering a career in law is to find a firm that reflects your values. There are law firms that celebrate pride and there are those that celebrate the uniqueness of their staff all year round. RFB may celebrate pride specifically throughout July, but it accepts and embodies these values every day. Law like any profession contains stigma's and stereotypes but finding a firm or department that is genuinely kind and considerate is the place to start."

6. How are you celebrating pride this year?

"I have yet to decide how I am celebrating pride this year. Last year I celebrated with my friends, but I am still figuring things out for July."

7. How do you think colleagues at RFB can continue to be strong allies beyond Pride Month?

"I think colleagues can continue to be allies by maintaining that level of respect and kindness all year round. Pride should not be seen as a token event viewed in isolation. It should remain a priority in all aspects of the firm's work and ethos"

Interview 5 was with Marketing Executive, Sadie Petchey.

1. Can you share a bit about your journey, and what pride means to you?

"To me, pride means being there for each other and rooting for everyone around us. As an ally, it is so important to use our privilege to help amplify the voices of our LGBTQ+ friends"

2. Why is representation in law so important for the LGBTQ+ community?

"Representation of the LGBTQ+ community in law is vital. Not only does it make the legal workplace comfortable and inclusive for all, it also helps inspire young people who are part of the community. It sends the message that you can do whatever you set your mind to, regardless of who you love or who you identify as. It is also important to counteract any prejudice with love and support for our LGBTQ+ colleagues."

3. What message would you share with young LGBTQ+ individuals considering a career in law or looking to join a firm like RFB?

"As somebody who works in Marketing, we strive to foster a safe and inclusive environment for all. We understand the different fights you may have in life, and we are on your side. We are here to celebrate everybody."

At RFB, we're proud to amplify the voice of our people. We would like to thank those above who contributed and participated in our interviews; your insights are greatly appreciated!

From all of us here at RFB, we wish everybody a Happy Pride Month, and we hope you enjoy whatever celebration you have planned!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.