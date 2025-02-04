2024 Year In Review: A&O Shearman Capital Markets Practice In Warsaw

Throughout 2024, our leading Capital Markets practice demonstrated its expertise and commitment to excellence by advising on a series of high-profile transactions. These deals reflect our ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and provide top-tier legal services to our clients.

Here are some of the key transactions we advised on this year.

The Republic of Poland: on EUR3billion dual-tranche notes (EUR1.75bn 3.125% notes due 2031 and EUR1.25bn 3.875% notes due 2039).

Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego: on EUR1.5bn 3.875% notes due 2035 and EUR750million 4.250% notes due 2044.

European Investment Bank (EIB): on EUR2.236bn of five tranches of bonds issued by Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego to support Ukrainian refugees.

PKO Bank Polski: on EUR750m 3.875% Green Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed to Floating Interest Rate Notes due 2027.

Bank Millennium: on EUR 5.308% Green Senior Non-Preferred Callable Fixed to Floating Interest Rate Notes due 2029.

Millennium Bank Hipoteczny: on the inaugural issuance of three-year covered bonds totaling PLN300m.

ING Bank Hipoteczny: on issuing PLN500m Floating Rate Mortgage Covered Bonds due 2028.

Alior Bank: on establishing a structured bank securities program, the first of its kind for a Polish bank.

These transactions underscore our commitment to providing exceptional legal services and our ability to support our clients in achieving their financial objectives. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions and strategic advice in the Capital Markets sector in the coming years.

