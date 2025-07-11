ARTICLE
11 July 2025

WEBINAR REPLAY | Enhancing General Contractual Protections: Key Clauses You Should Not Miss

CMS Luxembourg

Contributor

We invite you to watch this 30-minutes webinar recording to help you strengthen your contracts with critical protective clauses.
Luxembourg Privacy
Pawel Hermelinski,Angélique Eguether, and Caroline Sculteur
Our Corporate experts, Pawel Hermelinski, Angélique Eguether and Caroline Sculteur share in this webinar how to manage assignments, navigate changes of control, and ensure confidentiality with robust data protection provisions, so your agreements remain resilient and future-proof.

