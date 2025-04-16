'Gone Fishing': Dealing With Data Subject Access Requests From Employees (Video)

self

Monitoring employees at work and responding to data subject access requests (DSARs) are challenging areas for employers when it comes to employee data privacy and complying with data protection rules. In this video, Dr. Jessica Jacobi from Ius Laboris Germany and Marie Behle from Ius Laboris Luxembourg share their expert insights on these tricky topics for employers.

