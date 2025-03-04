Regulations 📑 Of National Spatial 🔴 Data System

The Azerbaijani national spatial data is any information directly or indirectly related to a specific location, territory, and geographical region within the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The National Spatial Data system is a Government-owned information system collecting, processing, managing, integrating, and providing services of the national spatial data. Just as any geographical information system (GIS), the system is a framework for gathering, managing, and analyzing spatial and geographic data, this time, particularly to Azerbaijan.

The rules of developing and integrating the national spatial data have been effective since 29 December 2018 when the Ministry of Economy was tasked to develop the National Spatial Data system and have it integrated into the E-Government Information System. The Cabinet of Ministers was contemporaneously tasked to draft Regulations of the National Spatial Data system. The Regulations were approved on 10 January 2025 by the president of the Republic.

Under the regulations, the stated objective of the system is to ensure, through the use of digital and communication technologies, efficiency, flexibility, and transparency of operations of public agencies, companies, and institutions, including local governance, and of their relations with entities and individuals, as well as systematization and accessibility of the services provided by, and of data stored in, the system.

The system is implemented to:

develop and integrate technical specifications for the national spatial data, national spatial data, and metadata;

achieve efficient management of public funds to eliminate duplication of efforts in developing the national spatial data;

ensure accessibility and on-demand availability of the developed spatial data; and

provide real-time, high-quality, and efficient services of the national spatial data.

The regulations govern data in the system that is disclosable. Holders of the information are public agencies to be listed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The system has the following subsystems:

integration, converts original data provided by participants of the system into a unified format and structure, and includes data into the system of participants who do not have information systems or resources; data processing, processes and interconnects data and metadata entered into the system by participants; data monitoring, verifies compliance and relevance of data and metadata entered by participants into the system with technical specifications or data models; digital map, development of new multi-purpose maps based on data collected in the system's database; reportability, obtains statistical reports of system data; and management interface, enables use of the system by its participants and users.

The National Spatial Data system will include personal data, but only for the stated objective of the system. Such data must be protected concurrent with the personal data protection legislation of Azerbaijan.

The regulations list the rights and responsibilities of the holder, operator, participants, and users of the system. The holder and operator of the system is the Ministry of Economy.

The Ministry of Economy together with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation are tasked with integrating the National Spatial Data system into the G-cloud. The system as well as backup copies of the data in it are stored in the G-cloud.

Data developed, acquired, and gathered in the system as well as electronic documents are, according to the regulations, property of the Republic. Documents in the system are generated under the Law, On Electronic Signature and Electronic Document.

