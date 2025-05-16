Privacy -GDPR

This is to inform you with complete transparency that we have detected an abusive access that has affected some of our systems, and may have affected some personal data.

An unauthorized access to our systems could potentially have exposed personal data, such as names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers. There was no access to data belonging to the special categories of data (sensitive personal data).

The incident was immediately identified and contained and, at present, no improper use of data has been detected.

We have activated all the required data protection measures:

the incident is being handled by a specialist cyber security team;

we have further reinforced all access controls and the protection of our systems;

the Data Protection Authority has been informed, according to law.

Even if at the present time there is no evidence of a concrete risk, we suggest that our clients/contacts to be wary of suspect e-mails requesting personal information.

