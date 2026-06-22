Cyprus vs Switzerland: Tax Comparison For Founders (Video)

Switzerland's reputation as a low-tax jurisdiction masks a complex reality of cantonal variations, 35% dividend withholding, and annual wealth taxes that can erode founder returns. Cyprus counters with a flat 15% corporate rate, zero withholding on dividends to non-residents, and no wealth tax—but which structure truly minimizes the tax burden for company founders? This comparison breaks down the real effective rates, cash-flow costs, and compounding differences that determine which jurisdiction deliv

Switzerland's corporate tax varies by canton and dividends carry a 35% anticipatory tax. Cyprus charges 15% corporate tax and 0% withholding on dividends to non-residents. Here is the comparison for founders.

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Swiss corporate tax and 35% dividend withholding tax compared with Cyprus corporate tax, non-dom residency and 0% withholding.

Switzerland has a reputation as a low-tax country, but the picture is more layered than the headline suggests. Corporate tax varies by canton, dividends carry a 35% anticipatory tax, and cantons levy an annual wealth tax on net assets. Cyprus charges a flat 15% corporate tax, no withholding tax on dividends to non-residents, and no wealth tax. Here is how the two compare for a founder.

Switzerland vs Cyprus: the headline numbers

Tax Switzerland Cyprus Corporate income tax ~12% to 21% effective, by canton 15% Dividend withholding tax 35% (refundable or treaty-reduced) 0% to non-residents Tax on dividends to a resident owner Partial taxation at progressive rates 0% for non-dom residents (2.65% GHS, capped) Wealth tax Yes, at cantonal level No Capital gains on private share sale Often exempt for private investors Exempt (unless Cyprus real estate)

How Switzerland taxes company profit

A Swiss company pays federal direct tax of 8.5% on profit after tax, plus cantonal and communal tax that varies widely. The combined effective rate runs from roughly 12% in the lowest cantons to around 21% in the highest.

When profit is distributed, Switzerland applies a 35% anticipatory tax (Verrechnungssteuer). Swiss residents reclaim it through their tax return; non-residents recover part of it under the relevant tax treaty. A resident owner is then taxed on the dividend at progressive income rates, though qualifying participations benefit from partial taxation.

The 35% anticipatory tax is a cash-flow cost even when it is ultimately refundable. For a non-resident, the amount that cannot be reclaimed under the treaty becomes a real, final tax on the dividend.

How Cyprus taxes the same profit

A Cyprus company pays 15% corporate tax. After that:

No withholding tax applies to dividends paid to non-residents.

A non-domiciled Cyprus tax resident pays no income tax or Special Defence Contribution on dividends.

The only charge is the General Healthcare System contribution at 2.65%, capped at 180,000 euros of annual income.

There is no Cyprus capital gains tax on the sale of shares unless the company holds immovable property in Cyprus.

The wealth tax difference

This is the difference founders often overlook. Swiss cantons tax worldwide net wealth every year, including company shares, real estate and investments. The rate is modest in percentage terms but applies to the whole asset base annually, not just to income.

Cyprus has no wealth tax and no inheritance tax. For a founder holding significant assets, that yearly difference compounds.

Weighing Switzerland against Cyprus? Our team advises internationally mobile founders on Cyprus company structures, tax residency and relocation. Book a consultation to review your position.

What actually changes the outcome

Switzerland offers stability, strong banking and a credible base. Cyprus offers lower effective taxation on distributed profit for non-dom residents, no wealth tax, and full EU membership with access to EU directives and the SEPA network.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.