Cyprus Employer's Tax Return (T.D.7): Transitioning To The Tax For All (TFA) Portal

On January 13, 2025, the Tax Department announced an important update regarding the submission of the Employer's Tax Return (T.D.7). Beginning in the first half of 2025, all submissions and payments of tax and contributions will be managed exclusively through the Tax For All (TFA) Portal.

Transitional Measures Before Full Implementation

While the integration of T.D.7 submissions into the TFA Portal is finalized, the following processes will remain in place:

Submission of T.D.7 Tax Returns for 2023 and prior years: Employers should continue to use the TAXISnet system .

Employers should continue to use the . Monthly withholding tax and contribution payments for 2023–2025: These payments will still be processed via the Tax Portal.

What Employers Should Expect with the TFA Portal

Once the TFA Portal becomes fully operational for T.D.7 submissions, the following will apply:

TFA Portal Exclusivity:

All Employer's Tax Return (T.D.7) submissions and associated payments must be made exclusively through the TFA Portal. Monthly Submissions Starting 2025: Employers will be required to file monthly T.D.7 returns , even for months where payments were previously processed through the Tax Portal.

, even for months where payments were previously processed through the Tax Portal. The Tax Identification Number (TIN) of each employee must be included in all submissions. Mandatory Compliance:

Accurate and complete data submission, including employee TINs, will be a prerequisite for compliance.

Support from the Tax Department

To assist with the transition, the Tax Department will provide comprehensive guides and host online seminars to help employers navigate the new system.

Further details, including the submission deadline for the 2024 T.D.7 Tax Return, will be announced soon.

Eurofast's Take

Eurofast stands ready to support employers during this transition. With decades of experience in tax compliance and payroll services, we provide:

Expert guidance on T.D.7 submission requirements.

Assistance with integrating employee TINs for compliance.

Streamlined solutions to adapt to the new TFA Portal processes.

Our team's deep understanding of local tax regulations ensures that your business remains compliant and efficient.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.