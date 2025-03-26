Understanding Trademarks And Its Registration Procedure

Historic background

Since the human race commenced in merchant activities, we have seen the use of marks and signs in order to distinguish products and trading goods. We have evidence that 6.000 years ago in ancient Egypt, marks and stonecutters signs were used to differentiate various works performed by the Egyptian labourers. Archaeologists have also discovered seals in wine amphorae inside the Tomb of the pharaoh Tutankhamun.

The need for a trademark protection appeared much later and specifically around the 18th century with the establishment of the Intellectual Property Offices. It is believed that the first trademark ever registered is the "BASS & Co's PALE ALE" and it was registered on January 1, 1876, in the United Kingdom.

What is a Trademark?

A trademark is a form of intellectual property that includes logos, signs, symbols, graphics, names, or letters used to distinguish products or services from those of one's competitors. It grants the owner the exclusive right to use the trademark for the products or services.

The primary function of a trademark is to help consumers and the public identify the source of a product or service, creating a sense of trust and consistency. When registering a trademark, the owner gains the exclusive right to use that trademark for their products or services. In such case, no other person, legal or physical can legally use a similar or identical mark in a way that could confuse consumers or dilute the brand's reputation.

Having a registered trademark provides significant advantages. It not only protects the owner's brand identity but also strengthens the product's market position. A trademark enables its owner to take legal action against any unauthorized use and/or infringement, helping to safeguard the owner's value and reputation.

Moreover, trademarks are valuable business assets that can appreciate over time. A well-established trademark can enhance brand loyalty, create customer trust, and even generate revenue through licensing or franchising agreements. In competitive markets, trademarks serve as a powerful tool to differentiate a company's offerings and build a unique market presence. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the rights over a trademark may be sold, assigned, licensed and/or otherwise commercially exploited.

Protecting the trademarks

Evidence suggesting that the first form of legislative protection of trademarks was around 1266 in England during the reign of King Henry III. The said legal document was comprised of a set of rules namely "the Assize of Bread and Ale". The rules were mainly imposed to regulate the size, quality and price of the bread and bakers had to use a distinctive mark on their bread for regulators to identify the origins of the loafs. As such, those laws are considered by many to be the precursor of the modern IP rights protection law.

In modern times, there are various ways to protect a trademark. For example, on a national level, on a European level and on a global scale.

Cyprus:

In Cyprus, the owners, legal or physical persons may seek protection before the Department of Registrar of Companies, Intellectual Property Section. In this case, the owner of the mark must be either a natural person who is a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus, a legal entity incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus or a person with a genuine and active industrial or commercial establishment in the Republic of Cyprus.

European Union:

Seeking protection within the European Union grands the owner protection in all EU member states without the requirement for a national registration. The procedure for registration is relatively simple though legal advice and guidance is always suggested. The procedure involves one application covering all EU member states and can be submitted in one of the official languages of the Union. The protection is valid for a 10-year period and can be renewed indefinitely, 10 years at a time.

Internationally:

World Intellectual Property Organization manages global intellectual property services and policies. It also, manages the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for international patents, administers the Hague system for industrial designs and provides dispute resolution for domain names under Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP). WIPO acts as the governing authority responsible for overseeing the registration of trademarks at the international level.

Registering an international trademark allows owners to protect their mark in over 120 contracting states through an application under the Madrid System. This method facilitates the registration of trademarks in multiple countries through a single application, in one language, thereby enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. However, before applying for international trademark, one may first file for protection at a national bureau, for example to first apply for registration in the Republic of Cyprus. Lastly, the registration of a trademark internationally, grants protection for up to 10 years with the right to indefinitely renew the protection period.

AGPLAW

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.