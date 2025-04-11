ARTICLE
11 April 2025

Cyprus Tax Card 2025

KPMG has been operating in Cyprus since 1948 and currently employs more than 800 professionals working from 6 offices across the island. It is a member of KPMG International Limited, a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG operates in 143 countries and territories and has approximately 273,000 people working in member firms around the world. Clients look to KPMG for a consistent standard of service based on high-order professional capabilities, industry insight, local knowledge and expertise.
This tax card provides valuable information about the tax system in Cyprus for 2025. All information is based on Cypriot legislation and tax practices effective as of the date of publication.
A taxpayer's tool for the tax environment in Cyprus, for both businesses and individuals.

This tax card provides valuable information about the tax system in Cyprus for 2025. All information is based on Cypriot legislation and tax practices effective as of the date of publication.

This tool can serve as a roadmap enabling you to facilitate your tax planning and meet your compliance requirements both efficiently and effectively.

Possessing deep hands-on experience and expertise applicable to the Cyprus tax environment, KPMG professionals can help you achieve your tax objectives offering bespoke solutions suited to your environment and industry.

English version

Greek version

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

