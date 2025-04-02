NID Reference Interest Rates 2025

The Cyprus Tax Department (CTD) announced the interest yields of the 10-year government bonds for a number of countries as listed below as at 31 December 2024.

The Cyprus Tax Department (CTD) announced the interest yields of the 10-year government bonds for a number of countries as listed below as at 31 December 2024. The interest yields of the 10-year government bonds increased by 5%, represents their "reference rate" for the purposes of granting tax allowance on new capital as per article 9B of the Income Tax Law N.118(I)/2002, as amended.

By way of background, the NID reference rate constitute the interest rate of the 10 year government bond yield of the country in which the new equity is invested (as at 31st December of the previous tax year), increased by 5%.

NID reference rates are as follows:

31/12/2024 NID Reference Interest Rate 2025 Abu Dhabi 5,018 10,018 Albania N/A N/A Albania (€) 4,615 9,615 Angola (US$) 11,123 16,123 Argentina 5,537 10,537 Armenia 7,224 12,224 Australia 4,437 9,437 Austria 2,884 7,884 Azerbaijan(US$) 5,855 10,855 Bahrain(US$) 6,835 11,835 Belarus(US$) 25,438 40.438 Belgium 2,952 7,952 Bermuda(US$) 5,574 10,574 Bosnia and Herzegovina N/A N/A Brazil(€) 15,193 20,593 Brazil(US$) 6,799 11,700 British Virgin Islands N/A N/A Bulgaria 3,440 8,440 Cameroon(€) 9,579 14,579 Canada 4,324 9,324 Cayman Islands N/A N/A Chile 5,960 10,960 Chile(€) 3,788 8,788 Chile(US$) 5,458 10,458 China 2,941 7,941 Colombia 11,182 16,182 Colombia (US$) 7,559 12,559 Costa Rica 6,652 11,652 Croatia 3,129 8,129 Cyprus 2,980 7,980 Czech Republic 4,087 9,087 Denmark 2,179 7,179 Dubai(€) N/A N/A Dubai (US$) 4,520 9,520 Egypt 26,008 31,008 Egypt(US$) 9,820 14,820 Estonia 3,420 8,420 Finland 3,017 8,017 France 3,278 8,278 Germany 2,500 7,500 Georgia 7,690 12,690 Ghana 33,896 38,896 Ghana (US$) 9,937 14,937 Guernsey N/A N/A Greece 3,898 8,898 Hong Kong 2,601 7,601 Hungary 6,519 11,519 India 7,027 12,027 Indonesia 6,773 11,773 Indonesia(US$) 4,865 9,865 Indonesia(€) 3,887 8,887 Ireland 2,898 7,898 Iraq N/A N/A Isle of Man 5,387 10,387 Israel 4,827 9,827 Israel(US$) 6,166 11,166 Italy 4,002 9,002 Ivory Coast 7,891 12,891 Japan 1,037 6,037 Jamaica (US$) 8,060 13,060 Jordan (US$) 7,355 12,355 Kazakhstan (€) 3,726 8,726 Kazakhstan (US$) 5,141 10,141 Kenya 10,739 15,739 Kuwait N/A N/A Latvia 3,423 8,423 Lebanon N/A N/A Lithuania 3,537 8,537 Luxembourg 2,899 7,899 Malaysia 3,877 8,877 Malta(€) 3,951 8,951 Mexico 10,030 15,030 Mexico(US$) 6,184 11, 184 Mexico(€) 4,644 9,644 Moldova N/A N/A Montenegro 4,496 9,496 Morocco 3,007 8,007 Mauritius 5,065 10,065 Netherlands 2,596 7,596 New Zealand 4,452 9,452 Nigeria 19,170 24,170 Nigeria(€) N/A N/A Norway 3,841 8,841 North Macedonia (Skopje) (€) N/A N/A Oman (US$) 5,761 10,761 Pakistan N/A N/A Pakistan (US$) 11,418 15,418 Panama (US$) 7,215 12,215 Poland 3,361 8,361 Portugal 2,755 7,755 Qatar(US$) 4,870 9,870 Romania 7,332 12,332 Russia 14,380 19,380 Russia (US$) N/A N/A Saudi Arabia 5,326 10,326 Serbia 6,197 11,197 Singapore 2,851 7,851 Slovakia 3,359 8,359 Slovenia 3,013 8,013 South Africa 9,940 14,940 Spain 3,013 8,013 Sweden 2,411 7,411 Switzerland 0,269 5,269 Taiwan 1,633 6,633 Tunisia N/A N/A Turkey 27,190 32,190 Turkey (€) 4,794 9,794 Turkey (US$) 7,365 12,365 U.S.A 4,772 9,572 Ukraine N/A N/A Ukraine (€) N/A N/A Ukraine (US$) 13,426 18,426 United Arab Emirates N/A N/A United Kingdom 4,565 9,565 Uruguay 3,202 8,202 Uruguay (US$) 5,370 10,370 Uzbekistan (US$) 7,304 12,304 Vietnam 2,680 7,680

In respect of countries not mentioned in the announcement, taxpayers may apply to the CTD for the determination of the appropriate NID Reference rate enclosing the interest yields of the 10-year government bonds for the countries concerned as identified on the basis of the Bloomberg Index, or in the absence thereof, their estimation of the applicable rate.

