TD4 2022 And 2023 Filing Deadlines

Following several announcements by the Tax Department, the deadlines for filing the Company Income Tax Return (TD4) for the tax years 2022 and 2023 are as follows:



TD4 2022

For companies without an obligation to file a Summary Information Table (SIT):

The deadline was 31st March 2024.

For companies with an obligation to file a SIT:

The deadline was 28th February 2025 (ΚΔΠ 359_2024.pdf).

However, by decision of the Tax Commissioner, the Tax Department has informed that, the monetary penalty of €100 will not be imposed provided that the TD4 2022 is filed by 31st May 2025, regardless of the obligation to file a SIT (Announcement).



TD4 2023

For companies without an obligation to file a SIT:

The deadline is 31st March 2025.

However, by decision of the Tax Commissioner, the Tax Department has informed that, the monetary penalty of €100 will not be imposed provided that the TD4 2023 is filed by 30th June 2025 (Announcement).

For companies with an obligation to file a SIT:

The deadline is 30th November 2025 (ΚΔΠ 383_2024.pdf).



Payment of Tax Charge

The deadlines for the payment of the tax charge for 2022 and 2023 were:

2022: 1 st August 2023

1 August 2023 2023: 1st August 2024



Late payments are subject to interest and monetary penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.