Misconceptions About When Cyprus Exit Taxes Apply – What You Need To Know

Background: When and Why Were Cyprus Exit Taxes Introduced

Exit taxation rules were introduced in Cyprus on 31 December 2019 through Law N. 116(I)/2019, aligning with the EU Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD I & II). These rules were designed to prevent companies from transferring assets outside Cyprus to avoid taxation, ensuring that Cyprus retains the right to tax unrealized capital gains before assets exit its tax net. The goal is to prevent companies from shifting assets to low or zero-tax jurisdictions without paying their fair share of taxes in Cyprus. However, despite these measures, many businesses and investors mistakenly believe that all cross-border asset transfers are subject to exit taxation. In reality, exit taxation only applies in specific cases where assets are moved outside Cyprus without being sold or transferred at market value.

When Do Cyprus Exit Taxes Apply?

A Cyprus corporate taxpayer is subject to exit taxation when assets are transferred outside the Cyprus income tax net in any of the following situations. Transfer of assets from a Cyprus head office to a foreign permanent establishment is one such case, as Cyprus loses its taxing rights over those assets. A similar situation occurs when assets are transferred from a Cyprus permanent establishment to a foreign permanent establishment or head office, causing Cyprus to lose taxation rights. Exit tax also applies if a company relocates its tax residence outside Cyprus, except in cases where the company maintains a permanent establishment in Cyprus, as assets connected to that permanent establishment are not taxed under exit taxation rules. Another case arises when a Cyprus permanent establishment ceases to exist in Cyprus and gains a taxable presence in another jurisdiction without becoming tax resident there, leading to Cyprus losing its taxation rights over the transferred assets.

When Do Cyprus Exit Taxes Not Apply?

A critical misconception is that all asset transfers out of Cyprus trigger exit taxation. This is incorrect. Exit tax does not apply if the transfer occurs at market value through a sale or similar transaction. If a company sells or transfers assets at market value, the transaction is already taxed in Cyprus, meaning no additional exit tax is imposed. Exit taxation is only relevant when Cyprus loses taxing rights without market value recognition.

Examples to Clarify Exit Taxation Rules

For example, a Cyprus-based company has a head office in Nicosia and a permanent establishment in Germany. If the company transfers machinery from its Cyprus head office to its German permanent establishment without selling it at market value, Cyprus exit tax applies because Cyprus loses its taxing rights over that asset. However, if the machinery is sold to the German permanent establishment at fair market value, exit tax does not apply.

Another example is a Cyprus tax resident company that relocates its headquarters to the UAE but retains a permanent establishment in Cyprus. No exit tax is imposed on assets that remain within the Cyprus permanent establishment because they stay within Cyprus' tax net. However, if assets are transferred abroad without being sold at market value, exit tax may apply.

Key Takeaways

The Cyprus exit tax is designed to prevent the untaxed shifting of assets out of Cyprus, not to penalize businesses for legitimate commercial transactions. As long as transfers are made at market value as part of a genuine sale, no exit tax will be imposed. If you are planning a business restructuring or asset relocation, it is crucial to assess whether your transaction falls within the exit tax scope. Seeking professional tax advice will help ensure compliance and avoid unnecessary taxation concerns.

