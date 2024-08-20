Alexis Christodoulou Shares Cyprus Tax Insights On New IBSA Podcast Episode

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Associate Alexis Christodoulou is featured in the latest International Business Structuring Association (IBSA) podcast episode, "Understanding Cyprus – Tax Benefits, Residency Rules, and Wealth Planning Insights", which is now available for listening.

In this engaging episode, Alexis Christodoulou, a practicing lawyer specialising in Cyprus and international tax law, teams up with IBSA's podcast host Roy Saunders to discuss the unique tax benefits of Cyprus. Alexis offers expert guidance on navigating the island's favorable financial environment, making it an appealing destination for entrepreneurs, employees, and private individuals focused on financial and wealth planning.With over 15 years of experience and firsthand knowledge of Cyprus's lifestyle and tax regime, Roy also provides deep insights into navigating the tax landscape and leveraging Cyprus's favourable conditions.

Key topics covered

The episode covers the evolving political landscape in the UK and its potential tax implications for those considering relocation, provides detailed explanations of the 183-day rule and the 60-day test for qualifying as a tax resident in Cyprus, and offers insights into how Cyprus compares to other countries with similar tax incentives. It also includes valuable advice for entrepreneurs, employees, and private individuals interested in tax and wealth planning.

This podcast is a must-listen for anyone considering relocationand structuring its business through Cyprus. We invite you to tune into this insightful episode and explore the benefits of relocating to Cyprus.

Listen to the Podcast Episode

ENC Private Client department

ENC's Private Client department is renowned for top-tier services to high-net-worth individuals. Both the department and head, Elias Neocleous, are ranked tier 1 by a host of independent rating agencies including the 2024 Chambers HNW Guide. As part of Cyprus's largest international law firm, the Private Client team serves the needs of HNWIs, UHNWI's, and their home country advisors. This includes strategic advice on trust establishment, wills, probate, tax planning, wealth management, asset structuring, family office creation, and wealth extraction from family businesses. The department ensures legal compliance and optimised financial strategies, including cross-border transactions involving corporate and commercial law, to preserve wealth effectively. Whether guiding clients through estate planning or advising on tax obligations, it provides tailored solutions for their specific needs. Clients also have access to ENC's affiliated trust company service.

The International Business Structuring Association

IBSA is a diverse global community for entrepreneurs and professional advisors dealing with international business structuring across multiple jurisdictions, and is dedicated to sharing expertise, collaboration and networking opportunities. The IBSA supports its members in obtaining information and advice worldwide to create and maintain sustainable business structures compliant with international transparency, corporate governance and social responsibility. This series of IBSA podcasts explores the beneficial tax regimes in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Cyprus, Switzerland, Singapore, Israel and Dubai in respect of where UK residents may wish to emigrate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.