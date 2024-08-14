The House of Representatives passed the amending bill concerning applications for the reduced VAT rate of 5% on the construction or acquisition of brand-new properties to be used as primary and permanent residences in the Republic of Cyprus (the Republic).

According to the new provisions of the Value Added Tax Law of 2000 (the VAT Law), the reduced rate of VAT will apply to the first 130 square metres of the buildable residential area – based on the building factor and architectural plans presented to get a planning permit – where the Property value does not exceed the amount of €350.000, provided the total transaction does not exceed €475.000 and the total buildable area is no more than 190 square metres.

Individuals with a disability, who fall under the definition of "individuals with disabilities" as provided by the VAT Law, can apply for the reduced VAT rate of 5% to the first 190 square meters of buildable residential area, regardless of the total buildable area of the residence.

However, there are many diverse impacts of VAT which affect Property acquisition in all its commonly understood forms. The first and key example is the rental of Properties (the Rentals), given the high level of tourism within the local economy and the influx of forex and fintech business and their employees and consultants required in the Republic.

Short-term Rentals

Short-term Rentals like the ones listed on platforms such as Booking.com or Airbnb are subject to a VAT rate of 9%. This rate applies to income from Rental activities from Properties rented out for a period less than 30 days.

Further, Property owners engaging in short-term Rental activities must comply to a number of VAT-related requirements, such as:

VAT registration: Property owners must VAT-register if their annual rental income exceeds the registration threshold, which is currently set at €15.600. The registration process entails the submission of relevant forms to the Cyprus Tax Department (CTD).

Property owners must VAT-register if their annual rental income exceeds the registration threshold, which is currently set at €15.600. The registration process entails the submission of relevant forms to the Cyprus Tax Department (CTD). Charging VAT: Once VAT-registered, Property owners are required to charge VAT at the rate of 9% on their Rental income. The VAT charge should be clearly stated on the Rental invoices or receipts issued.

Once VAT-registered, Property owners are required to charge VAT at the rate of 9% on their Rental income. The VAT charge should be clearly stated on the Rental invoices or receipts issued. Filing VAT returns: Property owners must comply with their filing duties by submitting VAT returns, typically on a quarterly basis. The VAT returns must detail all Rental income, and the corresponding VAT collected. Failure to file the relevant VAT returns or settle the VAT due may result in penalties and further interest charges.

Property owners must comply with their filing duties by submitting VAT returns, typically on a quarterly basis. The VAT returns must detail all Rental income, and the corresponding VAT collected. Failure to file the relevant VAT returns or settle the VAT due may result in penalties and further interest charges. Bookkeeping: Maintaining accurate records of all Rental transactions is vital. This obligation includes storing copies of Rental agreements, invoices, receipts and any correspondence with tenants. Proper record-keeping ensures compliance with tax regulations and facilitates the VAT return filing process.

The VAT rate of 9% in relation to short-term Rentals is relatively low in contrast to other services. Thus, short-term Rentals are an attractive option for Property owners, however, the administrative challenges involved could cause a huge burden to the Property owners. Therefore, professional advice should be sought to ensure compliance.

Further, to benefit from the reduced VAT rate for short-term Rentals, Property owners and prospective buyers shall follow specific procedures and maintain proper documentation. This includes:

Applications for reduced VAT: Submit the necessary forms and documentation to the CTD in order to qualify for the 9% VAT rate;

Submit the necessary forms and documentation to the CTD in order to qualify for the 9% VAT rate; VAT registration for rentals: Register with the CTD if the Rental income breaches the threshold and ensure VAT is appropriately charged and remitted; and

Register with the CTD if the Rental income breaches the threshold and ensure VAT is appropriately charged and remitted; and Record-keeping: Maintain detailed records of all transactions, including sales contracts, Rental agreements, and VAT returns.

Ensuring compliance with the VAT regulations on Property purchases prevents any legal complications and financial penalties.

In respect of the Property owners of the short-term Rentals, registering for VAT and adhering to the 9% VAT rate is important for being compliant with their legal obligations. In this respect, proper documentation and timely VAT return filing are critical components for compliance.

VAT on purchases

Purchasing a residential Property is for many people a major life commitment and therefore shall be treated with the utmost seriousness.

When purchasing Property in the Republic, the standard VAT rate of 19% applies on the selling price by default. This rate applies to the acquisition of new properties, which are defined as those sold for the first time following their construction or significant renovation. The VAT must be paid by the purchaser, and it is typically included in the Property's purchase price.

The Republic offers a reduced 5% VAT rate for first-time home buyers upon the satisfaction of certain conditions:

Primary residence: The Property must be used as the buyer's primary and permanent residence.

The Property must be used as the buyer's primary and permanent residence. Size limitations: The reduced VAT rate used to be applicable for the first 200 square metres of the Property's covered area. Any area exceeding 200 square metres was subject to the standard VAT rate of 19%. However, since June 2023, the Republic has implemented changes to the reduced VAT criteria for primary residences. Under the new rules, the reduced 5% VAT rate applies to the first 130 sqm of a primary residence if the primary residence has a value of up to €350.000 and the total transaction value does not exceed €475.000; and

The reduced VAT rate used to be applicable for the first 200 square metres of the Property's covered area. Any area exceeding 200 square metres was subject to the standard VAT rate of 19%. However, since June 2023, the Republic has implemented changes to the reduced VAT criteria for primary residences. Under the new rules, the reduced 5% VAT rate applies to the first 130 sqm of a primary residence if the primary residence has a value of up to €350.000 and the total transaction value does not exceed €475.000; and Citizenship and residency: The reduced VAT rate is available to Cypriot and other EU citizens and residents, as well as non-EU citizens intending to use the Property as their primary residence in the Republic.

To qualify, buyers must submit an application to the CTD, providing documentation that proves the Property will be their primary residence. This process involves several steps, inter alia, obtaining confirmation from the local municipality or other relevant authorities.

It shall be noted that applications for the preferential 5% VAT rate can only be made electronically through the "Tax for All" (TFA) digital portal. It is also only feasible to obtain the relevant certificate once the application process has been completed though the TFA website.

How we can help you

With a considerable suite of experienced legal, tax and property professionals, AGPLAW may assist you through the process. An example of our services

Due diligence before the property purchase

Drafting property reservation agreements, advice on the procedure to be followed

Real estate sale agreements draft or review

Power of attorney preparation for the purchase or sale of real estate

Permission for the acquisition of property by foreigners

Land Registry services

Real estate gift transfers between family members

Reduced VAT applications

Legal representation in property disputes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.