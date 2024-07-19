Real Estate Law In Cyprus: Buying And Selling Property

Real estate transactions in Cyprus, whether for buying or selling, involve a legal framework that demands thorough understanding.

This guide aims to assist both local and international clients in understanding Cyprus real estate law. By examining the legalities of property law, contract law, property taxes, and registration processes, clients can make informed decisions and ensure smooth transactions.

Understanding the Cyprus Real Estate Market

The Cyprus real estate market has long attracted both local and international investors due to its strategic location, low tax and tax incentives, favourable climate, and EU membership. Recent trends indicate high demand in areas such as Limassol, Larnaca Paphos, south Famagusta, as well as Nicosia. These cities are popular for their dynamic economic environments and attractive lifestyles. The market caters to a variety of investment preferences, from luxury villas and new style towers and skyscrapers to commercial properties and has seen a steady increase in property prices driven by foreign investment and local demand.

The legal framework governing real estate transactions in Cyprus ensures transparency and protects both buyers and sellers. Key legal instruments include the Immovable Property (Tenure, Registration, and Valuation) Law, Cap. 224, which governs property ownership and registration; the Contract Law, Cap. 149, which outlines principles of contract formation and enforcement; and the Transfer and Mortgage of Immovable Property Law, No. 9/1965, which regulates the transfer of property and mortgage procedures.

Legal Considerations for Buyers

Due Diligence

Before purchasing property in Cyprus, conducting thorough due diligence is essential. This process involves verifying the property's title deed to confirm ownership and ensure there are no encumbrances and/or prohibitions, checking that all necessary planning and building permits are in place, and in certain circumstances it may be wise to conduct a structural survey to assess the property's condition (especially when buying old properties). Due diligence helps in identifying potential legal and physical issues that might affect the property's value or usability.

Contract of Sale

Most certainly, the Contract of Sale is the most critical document in the property transaction process. It identifies the buyer and seller, provides a detailed description of the property, outlines the agreed sale price and payment schedule, specifies the completion date and include provisions for termination and events of default. Once both parties sign the Contract of Sale, it must be deposited at the District Land Registry Office within six months. This step protects the buyer's rights and prevents the seller from transferring the property to another party. Please note that missing the six-month submission period has significant risks for a buyer.

Financing

Foreign buyers have access to various financing options in Cyprus. Cypriot banks offer mortgage loans to non-residents, subject to certain conditions such as the buyer's financial stability and the property's value. Additionally, some developers provide flexible payment plans, particularly for off-plan properties, making it easier for buyers to manage their investments.

Property Taxes

Purchasing property in Cyprus involves several taxes. Stamp duty is payable on the Contract of Sale and is calculated based on the property's purchase price. Transfer fees, payable to the Land Registry upon transfer of ownership, are calculated on a sliding scale depending on the property's value. VAT, applicable on new properties, is charged at a standard rate of 19%, with a reduced rate of 5% available for first-time buyers under certain conditions.

Follow this link for all the information with respect to taxes and costs.

Legal Considerations for Sellers

Preparing for Sale

Sellers must ensure their property is in good condition and all legal documents are in order. This preparation involves ensuring the Title Deed is available and free of encumbrances and engaging a lawyer to handle the legal aspects of the sale. Proper preparation helps in attracting serious buyers and facilitating a smooth transaction.

Contract of Sale

The seller's lawyer drafts the Contract of Sale, outlining the terms and conditions of the transaction. It is crucial for the seller to disclose all information about the property accurately to avoid future disputes. Both parties must agree on all terms, including payment schedules and completion dates, to ensure a clear understanding and avoid conflicts.

Taxes and Fees

Sellers are responsible for certain taxes and fees, including capital gains tax, which is payable on the profit from the sale of the property at a standard rate of 20%, with certain exemptions available. Additionally, sellers must ensure that any outstanding immovable property tax, which was abolished in 2017 but might still have unpaid amounts, is settled before the sale.

Registration Process

Transfer of Ownership

The transfer of property ownership in Cyprus is a formal process conducted at the District Land Registry Office. Both parties must submit the necessary documents, including the Contract of Sale and proof of payment of taxes. The buyer pays the transfer fees based on the property's value, and the Land Registry issues a new Title Deed in the buyer's name, completing the transfer process.

Common Issues and Resolutions

Common issues that may arise during the registration process at the land registry include discrepancies in property description, which can be resolved by ensuring all property details are accurate in the Contract of Sale and Title Deed. Unpaid taxes must be resolved before the transfer to avoid delays, and any legal disputes should be addressed promptly with the assistance of a lawyer.

Special Considerations for International Buyers

Residency Program

Cyprus offers an attractive residency program for foreign investors (the citizenship program has been terminated). The Permanent Residency program is available to non-EU citizens who invest a minimum of €300,000 (plus VAT) in a brand-new house or apartment in Cyprus, with approvals typically granted within two to three months. The legal basis of the permanent residence scheme is Regulations 5 and 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations. For more information about residency in Cyprus and its benefits, click here.

Legal Representation

International buyers should engage a local lawyer to review all above-mentioned legal complexities of purchasing property in Cyprus. Services provided by the lawyer include conducting thorough due diligence, ensuring the Contract of Sale protects the buyer's interests, and providing guidance on tax obligations and exemptions.

Transfer of Funds from Abroad

Due to current banking due diligence practices which can be slow and lengthy it is highly recommended that prior to executing a Sale Contract the seller introduces the buyer to his/her bank so that the banking due diligence on the buyer starts the soonest possible.

Conclusion

Buying and selling property in Cyprus requires experienced legal practice on property transactions, with specific considerations for both local and international clients. By understanding the legal requirements, conducting thorough due diligence, and engaging professional legal services, clients can ensure smooth and successful real estate transactions. At AGPLAW, we are committed to providing expert legal advice and representation to help our clients through the complexities of Cyprus real estate law.

FAQs

What are the key legal documents required for buying property in Cyprus? The key documents include the Contract of Sale, Title Deed, Search certificate and proof of payment of taxes etc. Are there any tax exemptions available for first-time property buyers in Cyprus? Yes, first-time buyers may be eligible for a reduced VAT rate of 5% on new properties. How long does the property registration process take in Cyprus? The process typically takes a few weeks, depending on the completion of all necessary documentation and payments. How is the buyer secured after payment has been completed? Sale Agreements are a powerful tool to prevent potential disputes and legally protect the rights of the contracting parties. Engaging an experienced property transactions lawyer in Cyprus will ensure that all the necessary terms and conditions are included in the Sale Agreement, including but not limited to the right of the buyer to deposit the Sale Agreement with the Land Registry. Can I buy property in North Cyprus? The north Cyprus is a self-declared state that comprises the northeastern part of Cyprus. It is recognized only by Turkey. The rest of the international community, including the Republic of Cyprus, considers the north Cyprus as part of the Republic of Cyprus, occupied by Turkish forces. Properties in the north Cyprus have disputed ownership due to the displacement of Greek Cypriots in 1974. Title deeds issued by the north Cyprus authorities (TRNC) are not recognized by the Republic of Cyprus nor by the international community (other than Turkey).

This guide on real estate law in Cyprus provides valuable insights for both local and international clients. By understanding the legalities and engaging professional legal services, clients can have a smooth transaction of buying and selling property in Cyprus with confidence. At AGPLAW, we are dedicated to providing expert legal advice and representation to ensure successful real estate transactions.

