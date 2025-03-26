Cyprus Is A GREAT Option For Insurance Brokers In Europe (Video)

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM. Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus. Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations. Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)

Cyprus insurance brokers and Cyprus insurance agents

Third Country Insurance Brokers or agents who want to penetrate Europe - Cyprus is a very good option for them to passport through their products and services in Europe. Getting an insurance Brokers or an insurance agents license here in Cyprus is fast, cheap and relatively relaxed because our regulator is not so strict and there isn't much scrutiny over the operations.

At present we have many clients especially from the UK who have relocated their passporting activities through Cyprus in order to penetrate other European markets. If you are interested in accessing Spain, Italy, Germany for your insurance products and services and you're not an EU company, consider Cyprus as it's not going to cost you much. There is no real substance requirements here, the board of directors can be overseas with the necessary credentials and you can run a very low cost operation and sell your products and services in the entire Europe.

Passporting from Cyprus to the rest of Europe is a very simple process - it is the same when you are passporting from any European member state to the rest of Europe.

