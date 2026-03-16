Cyprus IP Box Regime – 3% Tax On Intellectual Property Income (FAQ Guide)

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Cyprus has established itself as one of the most attractive jurisdictions in Europe for technology companies, startups, and entrepreneurs developing intellectual property such as software platforms, mobile applications, web services, and digital tools.

Through the Cyprus IP Box Regime, qualifying intellectual property profits benefit from a significantly reduced corporate tax rate, making Cyprus a preferred location for software companies and innovative businesses.

This guide answers the most common questions about the Cyprus IP Box regime, eligibility requirements, tax benefits, and the application process.

Cyprus IP Box Tax Rate – Change from 2.5% to 3%

Historically, qualifying IP profits in Cyprus were taxed at an effective rate of approximately 2.5%.

However, from 1 January 2026, the Cyprus corporate tax rate increased from 12.5% to 15%. Because the IP Box regime provides an 80% exemption on qualifying intellectual property profits, the effective tax rate has increased slightly to approximately 3%.

This change does not affect the structure or eligibility of the IP Box regime, which remains fully compliant with the OECD Modified Nexus Approach.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Cyprus IP Box Regime

1. Do I need a Cyprus company to apply for the Cyprus IP Box?

Yes.

A Cyprus-registered company must own the intellectual property and apply for the tax ruling from the Cyprus Tax Department.

Once approved, the company can benefit from the reduced effective tax rate of approximately 3% on qualifying intellectual property income.

2. What is the process for applying for the Cyprus IP Box regime?

The application process typically follows these steps:

Step 1 – Initial Consultation

Discuss the intellectual property product you plan to develop with experienced Cyprus tax advisers such as CYAUSE Audit Services. Your advisers will assess whether the project qualifies for the IP Box regime.

Step 2 – Cyprus Company Formation

A Cyprus company must be established to develop and own the intellectual property.

Step 3 – Preparation of the IP Box Tax Ruling

Your advisers will prepare a detailed report (usually 4–7 pages) explaining:

the intellectual property product

the expected revenue streams

the business model

qualifying research and development expenses

the development process

Step 4 – Application Submission

The application is submitted to the Cyprus Income Tax Office together with the relevant government fee:

€1,000 – expedited procedure

€2,000 – standard procedure

Step 5 – Implementation

Once the tax ruling is granted, the company can begin operations. Qualifying IP profits are taxed at the reduced rate.

3. Can the entire company turnover benefit from the reduced tax rate?

No.

The Cyprus IP Box regime applies only to qualifying intellectual property income, meaning revenue streams directly related to the intellectual property described in the tax ruling.

Any other income will be taxed under the standard Cyprus corporate tax rate.

Proper accounting separation between qualifying and non-qualifying revenue is essential.

4. I have already created a software product. Can I still benefit from the IP Box regime?

In certain situations, existing software products may still qualify under the Cyprus IP Box regime.

Eligibility depends on several factors, including:

ownership of the intellectual property

research and development activities

compliance with OECD nexus rules

future development work

If you already operate a software platform, SaaS product, mobile application, or plug-in, restructuring may allow you to benefit from the regime.

Contact the CYAUSE Audit Services team at: enquiries@cyprusaccountants.com.cy

5. My company provides services. Can I apply for the IP Box regime?

The IP Box regime generally applies to intellectual property products, not purely service-based businesses.

Typical qualifying intellectual property includes:

Software platforms

Websites or marketplaces

SaaS platforms

Mobile applications

Software plug-ins

Proprietary digital tools or platforms

In simple terms, the product must represent intellectual property that users can access or license online.

6. If the product already exists in the market, can I still qualify?

Yes.

The Cyprus IP Box regime does not require the product to be completely unique worldwide. The key requirement is that your company develops its own intellectual property through research and development activities.

Even if similar products exist, your company can still qualify if it develops its own version.

7. Key factors for a successful IP Box application

Several factors increase the chances of a successful application.

Work with experienced tax advisers

An experienced audit and tax advisory firm such as CYAUSE Audit Services can properly structure the application.

Clearly defined revenue streams

The application must clearly identify how the intellectual property generates revenue.

Proper development cost structure

Qualifying expenses should be:

incurred directly by the company, or

outsourced to independent third parties.

Related-party development costs may not qualify under OECD nexus rules.

Relevant technical experience

Previous experience in developing software or digital products strengthens the application.

8. How long does it take to obtain the tax ruling?

Typical timelines are:

Expedited process:Approximately 2 months

Standard process: Approximately 3 months

9. What is the typical cost of setting up a Cyprus IP Box structure?

The main costs relate to company formation and preparation of the tax ruling.

Cyprus company formation

€2,000 – €2,500 + VAT

Company composition (Directors, secretary, registered office)

€0 – €4,000 + VAT

If the shareholders relocate to Cyprus, these roles can often be performed internally.

IP Box tax ruling preparation

€4,000 – €6,000 + VAT

Government disbursements

€1,000 expedited procedure

€2,000 standard procedure

10. Why don't more companies use the Cyprus IP Box regime?

In reality, the regime is widely used in Cyprus.

Cyprus hosts many technology and software companies that benefit from the IP Box regime, particularly SaaS companies, fintech startups, and online platform operators.

Many of these businesses have relocated part of their operations to Cyprus due to the island's competitive tax environment and EU regulatory framework.

11. Are substance requirements important for the IP Box regime?

Substance requirements are becoming increasingly important globally.

Although the Cyprus Tax Department may grant the IP Box tax ruling without extensive physical presence, foreign tax authorities may review the substance of the structure, particularly for large international companies.

Maintaining reasonable economic presence in Cyprus is therefore advisable, such as:

local directors

management functions

development activities

operational infrastructure

Speak With Cyprus IP Box Experts

If you are developing software, digital platforms, or other intellectual property, the Cyprus IP Box regime can significantly reduce the effective tax rate on your profits.

For professional advice and assistance with the IP Box tax ruling application, contact:

CYAUSE Audit Services enquiries@cyprusaccountants.com.cy

Resources & Further Reading

For a deeper understanding of the Cyprus IP Box regime and intellectual property taxation, we recommend the following articles from our Knowledge Hub.

Important note: As of 1 January 2026, the Cyprus corporate tax rate increased from 12.5% to 15%. Because the IP Box regime provides an 80% exemption on qualifying intellectual property profits, the effective tax rate has increased slightly to approximately 3% from 2.5% as mentioned in the articles.

1. Cyprus IP Box Regime – 2.5% Corporation Tax & 0% Dividend Tax

A comprehensive overview of how the Cyprus IP Box regime works and why it has become one of the most attractive tax incentives for software and technology companies relocating to Cyprus.

�� Read the article

2. How the Cyprus IP Box Works in Practice under the OECD Modified Nexus Approach

This article explains how the OECD Modified Nexus rules apply to the Cyprus IP Box regime, including how R&D activities, qualifying expenses, and income streams are assessed. (cyprusaccountants.com.cy)

�� Read the article

3. An Overview of Cyprus Popular Tax Structures (Including IP Companies)

An introduction to the most commonly used Cyprus tax structures for international businesses, including intellectual property companies, holding companies, and relocation structures.

�� https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/Post/2742/An-Overview-of-Cyprus-Popular-Tax-Structures

4. An Overview of Cyprus's Intellectual Property Landscape

A detailed overview of Cyprus intellectual property regulations, protection mechanisms, and tax benefits for IP owners and technology companies.

�� https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/Knowledge-Hub/Articles/an-overview-of-cypruss-intellectual-property-landscape-in-2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.