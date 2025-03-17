ARTICLE
17 March 2025

FAQs From Our Non Dom Applicants

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd

Contributor

Non domiciled enables investors / shareholders to worldwide tax free dividend income...
Cyprus Tax
Non domiciled enables investors / shareholders to worldwide tax free dividend income

Conditions for Cyprus Non Dom Tax Residents:

  • They have not been living in Cyprus 17 out of the last 20 years in Cyprus (i.e they are not Cyprus domicile)
  • And they have been staying in Cyprus at least 60 days (day in and out from Cyprus counts as a day of stay in Cyprus)
  • And have not stayed more than 183 days in any other jurisdiction
  • And are not tax residents anywhere else in the world
  • And have defined Cyprus ties such as a Company or a business contact from Cyprus

Note: Origin of domicile is defined at birth and as a rule is the domicile of the father and in some rare instances / occasions of the mother.

Example of Eligibility

If you are a shareholder receiving large amounts of dividends in high tax jurisdiction and you travel a lot then you should consider the possibility of changing your tax residency as the tax benefits, savings of 0% dividend tax outweigh any possible inconvenience such as travelling to Cyprus for a few days which is a great opportunity to meet up with high level tax advisors and lawyers who can assist you with your existing and other business issues.

In addition as trading in securities is entirely tax free in Cyprus, tax free dividends and trades are perceived as irresistible benefits by a portion of our clients.

1. Is it compulsory to rent a property

The non dom application success is subject to the discretion of the examiner reviewing the application. As such the principle of "the more the merrier" applies.

Even though it is not compulsory, it is advisable, especially in cases where the applicant is not on the payroll of the Company

2. Is it necessary to register for payroll - be an employee of my company?

In the event that you are not a retiree returning to Cyprus to relocate then it is advisable to set up your own company and become an employee of your company.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

