ESMA Publishes A Supervisory Briefing For CASP Authorisations Under MiCA

On 31 January 2025, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) released a supervisory briefing to guide (the Briefing) National Competent Authorities (NCAs) with respect to the authorisation of crypto asset service providers (CASPs) under the EU Regulation 2023/1114 on markets in crypto assets (MiCA).

The Briefing provides detailed guidance with respect to the expectations on NCAs when assessing CASPs applications.

More specifically, the Briefing provides that NCAs should perform a risk-based approach when assessing CASP applications, taking into account:

Excessive outsourcing of key functions creates room for potential high-risk situations. Regulatory history: CASPs, their shareholders, or management which have previously been the subject of administrative measures should be taken into account.

The document also provides detailed guidance on compliance with requirements in key areas such as: