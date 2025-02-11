Cyprus Remote Employer - EU Payroll Scheme (Hire Directly Employees In Cyprus)

Cyprus have introduced the remote employer scheme where an EU Company can hire anyone in Cyprus without the need of establishing a Cyprus Branch or a Cyprus Subsidiary Company.

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd was formed in 2011 in Nicosia, Cyprus by Mr Kyriakos Tramountanellis. CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd managed to provide continuously a full spectrum of services to its international and local clientele, from offshore and onshore incorporation and licensing of investment firms to accounting, audit and tax services to local and international entities and groups.

Cyprus Remote Employer Payroll Solution (for EU Companies)

Cyprus have introduced the remote employer scheme where an EU Company can hire anyone in Cyprus without the need of establishing a Cyprus Branch or a Cyprus Subsidiary Company.

These are great news, as the Overseas Employer will only need to assign this task to a Regulated Audit and Assurance firm like Cyprus Audit Services, which in turn, will gather all paperwork and register both the employer and the candidate with the Cyprus social securities and local income tax office.

Once the remote employer and candidate are registered for payroll purposes, the remote employer will have to comply with the local tax and regulations.

So here are some of the main responsibilities of the remote employer:

To payits employees in Cyprus, on a monthly basiss, as per employment contract

To pay monthly payroll taxes such as: Social Security, National Healthcare and Pay As You Earn Tax (PAYE)

To provide monthly payslips to the employees

So the requirements are pretty standardised; there is really nothing unusual requested of an overseas employer here in Cyprus. In fact both the local as well as the overseas employer are obliged to follow the same rules, regulations and filing requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.