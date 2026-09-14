Before You Sue A Cyprus Company: Five Steps That Can Protect Your Claim

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A claim against a Cyprus company should not begin with a standard demand letter sent without preparation. The first days often determine whether the creditor preserves leverage and identifies a realistic route to recovery.
First, review the contract: governing law, jurisdiction, arbitration, notice provisions and dispute-resolution clauses may determine where and how the claim must be brought.
Second, secure the evidence. Agreements, invoices, delivery records, emails and payment confirmations should be organised before positions harden.
Third, investigate the Cyprus company. Its status, directors, shareholders, registered charges and identifiable assets may materially affect the legal strategy.
Fourth, assess urgency. If there is credible evidence of asset dissipation, an ordinary claim may not be enough; interim protection may need to be considered immediately.
Finally, define the commercial objective. Is the priority payment, security, enforcement of a foreign judgment or a negotiated settlement? The legal route should be chosen to serve recovery, not merely to obtain a judgment.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]