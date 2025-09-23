Corporate Tax Return Deadline For UAE Companies

This is a reminder that all UAE companies, including free zone entities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are required to prepare and submit their Corporate

UAE CORPORATE TAX DEADLINE FOR 2024 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Affects all Free Zone Companies in the UAE (Dubai & Abu Dhabi)

Deadline: 30 September 2025

Tax Return Preparation and Submission by 30th September

This is a reminder that all UAE companies, including free zone entities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are required to prepare and submit their Corporate Tax Returns by the end of this month. Non-compliance may result in substantial penalties and fines (see below).

To ensure timely filing, companies must have up-to-date accounting records and, in many cases, audited financial statements.

