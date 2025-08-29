Cyprus Corporate Tax; 0%,2,5%, 12.5%. Its Time! (Video)

Contributor

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM. Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus. Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations. Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)