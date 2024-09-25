2.5% Tax Rate For My Cyprus Company? I Did It! (Video)

have your Cypress company get taxed

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd was formed in 2011 in Nicosia, Cyprus by Mr Kyriakos Tramountanellis. CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd managed to provide continuously a full spectrum of services to its international and local clientele, from offshore and onshore incorporation and licensing of investment firms to accounting, audit and tax services to local and international entities and groups.

self

Transcript

0:00

have your Cypress company get taxed

0:03

legally at

0:05

2.5% the 2.5% is a special tax status

0:10

for companies which are G which engage

0:13

in the creation of unique technology

0:16

products this could be a website this

0:19

could be a program it could be a pattern

0:22

and intellectual property right of of

0:24

some sort that has been created here in

0:28

Cyprus so if you have a technology team

0:32

and you want to take advantage of this

0:34

beautiful taxation that is given only by

0:36

the Cyprus companies you can contact us

0:40

and we will assess and review whether

0:43

your company and your operations are

0:46

eligible for this

0:49

incentive now the

0:51

process is really streamlined but it

0:55

requires a lot of skill and expertise in

0:58

order to draft the application

1:00

to the income tax office and primarily

1:03

what the income tax office wants to see

1:05

is that this product this technology

1:08

product that has been used by your

1:11

company was created here in Cyprus so

1:15

the Cyprus company needs to ensure that

1:18

it paid out either locals or

1:21

International it people or it companies

1:24

to create something unique which users

1:28

usually from all over the world can use

1:30

and

1:31

enjoy and this is a detailed paperwork

1:35

that we will draft with you in

1:37

collaboration with you you need to

1:39

describe the certain areas that we will

1:41

advise you on and we need to read review

1:44

it is going to go backwards and forwards

1:45

until we're happy that once we submit

1:48

this application and this extensive

1:51

report to the Cyprus income tax office

1:54

they will en enable your company to be

1:58

taxed under this special

2:00

tax status so if you're a technology

2:03

company if you're creating codes if

2:05

you're creating products that other

2:07

users use this could be even a

2:10

website a Marketplace or an add-on to

2:13

other websites please drop us an email

2:16

at kt@ Cyprus accountants.com and we

2:19

will assess and make sure that we let

2:22

you know whether you are eligible for

2:24

this beautiful 2.5% corporation tax of

2:28

course the dividends will be entirely

2:30

taxfree if you're an overseas investor

2:33

an overseas shareholder or if you

2:35

relocate to Cyprus we will make you a

2:37

Cyprus tax resident and non-d domicile

2:40

and again your dividends will be

2:42

entirely free so we are only talking

2:44

about 2.5% corporation tax and that's

2:49

it more information drop me an email kt@

2:52

Cyprus accountants.com of course visit

2:56

our website Cyprus accountants.com

3:00

thank you for watching and feel free to

3:02

explore more videos where we analyze uh

3:05

other trading income Wes entirely

3:08

taxfree zero tax we have other

3:11

industries that get other incentives

3:13

like the shipping industry like

3:15

the movie production industry and many

3:19

others

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.