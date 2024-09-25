2.5% Tax Rate For My Cyprus Company? I Did It! (Video)

Transcript
have your Cypress company get taxed
legally at
2.5% the 2.5% is a special tax status
for companies which are G which engage
in the creation of unique technology
products this could be a website this
could be a program it could be a pattern
and intellectual property right of of
some sort that has been created here in
Cyprus so if you have a technology team
and you want to take advantage of this
beautiful taxation that is given only by
the Cyprus companies you can contact us
and we will assess and review whether
your company and your operations are
eligible for this
incentive now the
process is really streamlined but it
requires a lot of skill and expertise in
order to draft the application
to the income tax office and primarily
what the income tax office wants to see
is that this product this technology
product that has been used by your
company was created here in Cyprus so
the Cyprus company needs to ensure that
it paid out either locals or
International it people or it companies
to create something unique which users
usually from all over the world can use
and
enjoy and this is a detailed paperwork
that we will draft with you in
collaboration with you you need to
describe the certain areas that we will
advise you on and we need to read review
it is going to go backwards and forwards
until we're happy that once we submit
this application and this extensive
report to the Cyprus income tax office
they will en enable your company to be
taxed under this special
tax status so if you're a technology
company if you're creating codes if
you're creating products that other
users use this could be even a
website a Marketplace or an add-on to
other websites please drop us an email
at kt@ Cyprus accountants.com and we
will assess and make sure that we let
you know whether you are eligible for
this beautiful 2.5% corporation tax of
course the dividends will be entirely
taxfree if you're an overseas investor
an overseas shareholder or if you
relocate to Cyprus we will make you a
Cyprus tax resident and non-d domicile
and again your dividends will be
entirely free so we are only talking
about 2.5% corporation tax and that's
it more information drop me an email kt@
Cyprus accountants.com of course visit
our website Cyprus accountants.com
thank you for watching and feel free to
explore more videos where we analyze uh
other trading income Wes entirely
taxfree zero tax we have other
industries that get other incentives
like the shipping industry like
the movie production industry and many
others
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.