Why Are German Entrepreneurs Moving Their Company To Cyprus?

There are several reasons why German entrepreneurs may choose to move their company to Cyprus:

1. **Tax Benefits**: Cyprus offers a favourable tax regime for businesses, including low corporate tax rates and various tax incentives for companies. This can significantly reduce the tax burden for German entrepreneurs compared to operating in Germany. Some advantages are:

a. **Low Corporate Tax Rate**: Cyprus has one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the European Union, currently set at 12.5%. This competitive rate can result in significant tax savings for businesses operating in Cyprus. b. **Tax Incentives**: Cyprus offers various tax incentives to attract businesses, including exemptions on dividends, interest, and profits from the sale of securities. There are also specific incentives for certain industries such as shipping, tourism, and research and development. c. **Double Tax Treaties**: Cyprus has an extensive network of double tax treaties with over 60 countries, which can help businesses avoid double taxation on their international operations. This can provide certainty and reduce tax liabilities for businesses with cross-border activities. d. **Non-Domiciled Scheme**: Cyprus has a non-domiciled scheme that allows individuals who are tax residents in Cyprus but non-domiciled in the country to benefit from certain tax advantages, including no taxation on dividends, interest, and capital gains earned abroad. e. **Group Relief Provision**: Cyprus allows companies within the same group to surrender and offset losses against profits, providing opportunities for tax optimization within group structures. f. **Intellectual Property Regime**: Cyprus offers a beneficial intellectual property regime, providing favourable tax treatment for income derived from intellectual property assets, such as patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

2. **Business Environment**: Cyprus provides a business-friendly environment with simplified administrative procedures, efficient regulatory framework, and access to EU markets. This can attract German entrepreneurs looking to expand their business operations internationally.

3. **Strategic Location**: Cyprus's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, and Asia makes it an attractive hub for businesses looking to establish a presence in multiple markets. This can provide German entrepreneurs with opportunities for growth and expansion.

4. **Quality of Life**: Cyprus offers a high quality of life with a pleasant climate, beautiful surroundings, and a relatively lower cost of living compared to other European countries. This can be appealing to German entrepreneurs seeking a better work-life balance.

5. **Access to Skilled Labor**: Cyprus has a well-educated workforce with multilingual capabilities, making it easier for German entrepreneurs to recruit talent for their company's operations.

Overall, the combination of tax advantages, business-friendly environment, strategic location, quality of life, and access to skilled labour makes Cyprus an attractive destination for German entrepreneurs looking to relocate or expand their business operations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.