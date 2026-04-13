The Litigation Process In Cyprus

Litigation in Cyprus involves resolving disputes through the courts. Rooted in the English legal system due to Cyprus's colonial history, the local legal framework has recently experienced significant reforms to enhance efficiency and conform to international standards. These changes impact both domestic and cross-border litigants and alter how law firms, solicitors, and lawyers in Cyprus manage dispute resolution.

Court Structure and Jurisdiction

Cyprus maintains a multi-tiered court system:

District Courts handle civil cases.

Assize Courts oversee criminal matters.

Family Courts, Rent Control Tribunals, Industrial Dispute Tribunals, and the Military Court manage specific types of cases.

The Supreme Court supervises all lower courts and now focuses on appeals and constitutional matters.

In 2023, a new Court of Appeal was introduced. This court now hears second-instance civil and criminal cases, relieving the Supreme Court of this responsibility and streamlining appellate procedures.

New Civil Procedure Rules (Effective from September 1, 2023)

The litigation process is now governed by the updated Civil Procedure Rules (CPR). These updates simplify court procedures and promote faster case resolution. Key changes include:

Mandatory Pre-Action Protocols: Parties must now attempt resolution and exchange key information before initiating court proceedings.

Case Management Powers: Judges can actively manage proceedings, encourage settlements, and impose timelines.

Digital Filing and e-Justice Tools: All filings are now supported through a digital platform. Full rollout of digital audio recordings is expected by early 2025.

Interim Payments: Claimants may request partial payments from the defendant before final judgment if liability is not in dispute.

Standalone Injunctions: Courts may issue global freezing orders or asset protection injunctions before litigation formally begins.

These reforms make litigation more accessible and reduce delays often associated with the traditional court model.

Practical Litigation Steps and Timelines

Commercial litigation in Cyprus generally follows these steps:

A claim form is filed with the district court registry. If no statement of claim is attached, one must be submitted within 28 days.

The defendant must submit a memorandum of appearance within 14 days of service.

A defence must be filed within 28 days of appearance. This deadline can be extended up to 42 days by agreement.

A reply by the plaintiff is permitted within 14 days of receiving the defence.

When pleadings close, the court registrar schedules a case management conference.

At this stage, both parties must complete a directions questionnaire outlining issues such as:

Whether interim applications or expert evidence are required

Document disclosure needs and estimated hearing time

Witness lists, cost expectations, and other case details

The court will then issue a timetable for disclosure, inspection, exchange of witness statements, and final hearing dates.

Cross-Border Service and Joinder of Parties

Cyprus courts accommodate cross-border cases:

Service on foreign defendants requires leave of the court. Applications may include requests for service by email.

Additional claimants or defendants may be joined if their participation is useful to the resolution. Court approval is required.

Consolidation and Case Strategy

Cases involving common questions of law or fact may be consolidated by court order. This ensures efficiency when multiple disputes are linked.

Cypriot courts also permit:

Summary judgments where the defence lacks merit

Default judgments when defendants fail to respond

Striking out of pleadings deemed frivolous or without legal basis

Discovery and Admission of Documents

Either party may request discovery of documents relevant to the case. Courts will only approve discovery if it contributes to fair resolution and cost-efficiency. Failure to comply with discovery orders limits a party's ability to rely on such documents at trial.

Use of Evidence in Commercial Disputes

Both sides must list all documents they will rely on

Expert witnesses must be identified in advance, with a summary of their opinions

Examination-in-chief may be done orally or through written statements

Cross-examination is standard and considered essential for testing credibility

When disputes involve large volumes of evidence, experienced judges handle such cases, particularly in the new Commercial Court.

Use of Remote Testimony

Testimony by videoconference is permitted for witnesses abroad, but only in exceptional cases. This is regulated under section 36A of the Evidence Law. Full remote hearings are not yet common practice, though they are expected in future reforms.

Third-Party Litigation Funding

Though rare in domestic disputes, third-party funding is growing in international claims handled in Cyprus. A recent first-instance judgment affirmed the legality of such arrangements, particularly where asset recovery is the goal. This makes complex litigation more accessible.

Parallel Proceedings

Parallel criminal or administrative proceedings can support civil claims. For instance, findings from a criminal case may be introduced as evidence in civil court if relevant.

Trial and Judgement

Following pleadings, a trial date is requested. If not applied for, the opposing party may either seek a date or request dismissal of the case. Trials conclude with the judge issuing a judgment that can include orders on liability, remedies, and cost allocation.

Appeals Process

Appeals must be lodged within the set legal timeframe, typically within six weeks. The new Court of Appeal handles these matters, while constitutional questions are referred to the restructured Supreme Constitutional Court.

Importance of Legal Advice

Litigation in Cyprus, while now more efficient, can still be time-consuming and expensive. It is vital to weigh the potential benefits against the costs. Before proceeding, it is often wise to consider alternative dispute resolution, such as arbitration or mediation. Our article on Arbitration in Cyprus explains more.

Why Choose Michael Chambers & Co. LLC

We are a full-service Cyprus law firm with a strong litigation department. Our team of Cyprus lawyers and legal consultants offers practical guidance on compliance with the new CPR, case management, injunctions, and discovery. Learn more about our Litigation services.

We assist clients at every stage of the litigation process, from early legal advice to appeals. If you are involved in a dispute or considering litigation in Cyprus, our firm is ready to support you with clear, practical advice and a results-driven approach.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.