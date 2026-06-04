Irish Football Agent Regulations: Why Tougher Rules Are Overdue

As Irish football transfer values rise, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has tightened the rules for football agents operating in Ireland. Clubs, agents, players and their families now need to understand licensing, FAI registration, professional indemnity insurance, representation agreements and the uncertain status of FIFA agent fee caps. This guide explains the core rules and the transfer risk points that clubs, agents and players should review.

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As Irish football transfer values rise, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has tightened the rules for football agents operating in Ireland.

Clubs, agents, players and their families now need to understand licensing, FAI registration, professional indemnity insurance, representation agreements and the uncertain status of FIFA agent fee caps. This guide explains the core rules and the transfer risk points that clubs, agents and players should review.

At a glance:

Football Agents operating in Ireland must hold a FIFA licence and register with the FAI before providing football agent services.

FAI registration includes Garda vetting, tax clearance certificates, professional indemnity insurance of at least €150,000, continuing professional development and character references.

FIFA's proposed service fee caps range from 3% to 10% of a player's remuneration, but the challenged provisions are currently suspended pending a Court of Justice of the European Union decision.

Representation agreements need careful review, particularly where minors and family involvement create additional risk.

The FAI Dispute Resolution Chamber gives clubs, players and agents a domestic route for certain football agent disputes.

Why is Irish football attracting more agent activity?

Irish football is becoming a more valuable business, forcing a long-overdue conversation about football agents.

Recent attention around contractual issues involving Shamrock Rovers prospect Michael Noonan has highlighted how complex player representation arrangements can become as young Irish talent attracts international interest. As the commercial value of Irish football rises, the structures governing agents and representation must keep pace.

The FAI is acutely aware that the expanding agent market cannot become a regulatory blind spot within Irish football. Over the past two years, it has quietly introduced one of the stricter regulatory regimes for football agents in Europe in a bid to professionalise the sector before the financial stakes become even higher.

Rising transfer values

The commercial landscape of Irish football has evolved. Between 2019 and 2023, League of Ireland attendances rose by 8%. Domestic transfer fees are rising, and overseas transfer records are being broken in quick succession.

Victor Ozhianvuna's reported €2 million pre-contract move to Arsenal from October 2025 is just one recent example of Irish clubs producing assets of real international value. Increases in transfer values flowing through the Irish market is likely to attract increased agent activity and with that a higher risk profile.

The deregulated decade

Between 2015 and 2023 FIFA abandoned its agent licensing regime, allowing almost anyone to act as an intermediary. That changed when FIFA introduced new global Football Agent Regulations (FFAR) in 2023, reinstating agent licensing requirements and regulatory standards.

What do the FIFA Football Agent Regulations require?

FIFA's Football Agent Regulations (PDF) introduced eligibility criteria for agents including licencing and education/professional development.

They also included caps on agent service fees – ranging between 3% and 10% of a player's remuneration. These have already been challenged on competition law and internal market grounds, with the legality of the FFAR's fee-cap considered in Case C-209/23 before the Court of Justice of the European Union. The outcome could reshape the economics of football agency and football transfers across Europe. Pending that decision, FIFA issued a worldwide suspension of the challenged provisions (including fee caps).

National associations were required to adopt domestic versions of the FIFA rules, but Ireland went further.

A market in transition

The FAI Football Agent Regulations (PDF), introduced in October 2023, were designed to bring order to a sector that had effectively operated without meaningful oversight for almost a decade.

Agents operating here must not only pass the FIFA agent exam and hold a FIFA licence, but must also register separately with the FAI.

FAI registration requirements

That process includes:

Garda vetting

Tax clearance certificates

Professional indemnity insurance

Continuing professional development

Character references

The insurance requirement is particularly notable. Agents in Ireland must maintain minimum cover of at least €150,000 - a condition not currently required under The FA Football Agent Regulations 2025/26, for instance.

The FAI's stance is clear. If Irish football is to operate in a more commercially sophisticated environment, the intermediaries involved must meet higher professional standards.

Managing risk in a growing market

As of March 2026 there are 35 FAI registered football agents in Ireland (PDF). However, the market's upward trajectory is likely to attract new entrants in the years ahead.

As League of Ireland clubs retain young talent for longer, the potential transfer value of those players increases significantly. That creates a growing pipeline of players moving from Ireland into the European transfer market. For clubs, however, that growth increases the importance of robust commercial contracts, proper due diligence and clear representation structures.

Protecting minors and representation agreements

The tightening of agent regulation is also intended to address a recurring problem in football transfers - disputes involving families, agents and clubs when minors attract overseas interest. Representation agreements, termination clauses, licensing and insurance requirements aim to reduce conflicts of interest and prevent disputes escalating into legal battles.

FAI Dispute Resolution Chamber

The FAI has also established a Dispute Resolution Chamber to deal with domestic agent disputes, part of a broader effort to strengthen football governance structures and dispute resolution routes around transfers as the Irish market becomes more internationally active.

Regulation cannot eliminate those risks entirely. Football remains a fast-moving industry where deals often develop quickly and under significant commercial pressure. However, more robust frameworks make it far more likely that disagreements can be resolved within established governance structures rather than through commercial litigation or public controversy.

What does stronger regulation mean for League of Ireland clubs?

Irish football is entering a new era. As attendances rise, player valuations increase and international interest grows, the sport is becoming a more sophisticated commercial environment. That evolution requires legal and regulatory structures capable of supporting a more complex transfer ecosystem.

For League of Ireland clubs, the implications are significant. Stronger regulatory frameworks around representation and transfers may ultimately allow clubs to retain a greater share of the value generated when young players move abroad. Better contracts, clearer representation structures and improved compliance processes all strengthen the bargaining position of clubs operating in an increasingly competitive international marketplace.

The FAI's stricter approach to football agents reflects that reality. If Irish football is to compete confidently in a global market for talent, getting the regulatory infrastructure right is as critical a commercial undertaking as the development of the players is a sporting one.

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