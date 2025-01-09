RSM Cyprus has released the annual digital edition guide of Cyprus Tax Facts 2025.

Our tax professionals thoroughly researched and collected all relevant information about individuals and legal entities.

The Cyprus Tax Facts 2025 intends to provide readers with relevant information about Cyprus' tax framework requirements.

The digital edition guide to Cyprus Tax Facts 2025 consists of, amongst other topics, a wide range of subjects that provide updated information on matters relevant to individuals and legal entities, such as:

Personal Taxation

Corporate Taxation

Special Defence Contribution

Capital Gains Tax

Central Agency for Equal Distribution of Burdens Contribution for Disposal of Immovable Property

Value Added Tax (VAT)

Transfer fees by the Department of Land and surveys

Social Insurance

General Healthcare System

Transfer Pricing Requirements

Mandatory Disclosure Requirements (DAC6)

Mandatory Disclosure Requirements (DAC7)

Double Tax Treaties

Tax calendar 2025

It is important to note that the Cyprus Tax Facts 2025 is a helpful reference tool for taxpayers since it includes all the taxation requirements applicable to individuals and legal entities as per the publication date.

Download Cyprus Tax Facts 2025

The legislation and regulations are subject to change, affecting tax compliance and planning methods. Therefore, even though the tax insights have been carefully collected and presented, we strongly advise all readers to seek advice from RSM Cyprus tax specialists for receiving personalised consultations for their specific tax concerns and matters. Tax regulations can significantly affect tax planning strategies and compliance issues.

