ARTICLE
3 March 2025

Cyprus Tax Haven For Tech Innovators - Pay Only 2.5% Corporate Tax (Video)

CA
CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd

Contributor

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd logo
CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd was formed in 2011 in Nicosia, Cyprus by Mr Kyriakos Tramountanellis. CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd managed to provide continuously a full spectrum of services to its international and local clientele, from offshore and onshore incorporation and licensing of investment firms to accounting, audit and tax services to local and international entities and groups.
Explore Firm Details
Don't forget to Like and Subscribe our channel, so you can stay updated for everything!!
Cyprus Accounting and Audit
Kyriakos Tramountanellis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

https://cyprusaccountants.com.cy/

Don't forget to Like and Subscribe our channel, so you can stay updated for everything!!

For more information: www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy

About Us

CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd (Audit- Consulting - Tax)

  • License Number E321/A/2013
  • Expertise in International Taxation and Company Set Up
  • Cyprus Based Tax Experts, Auditors and Corporate Service Providers
  • Offices in Limassol and Nicosia Cyprus

Follow CYAUSE by Tramountanellis

Website → https://cyprusaccountants.com.cy

Contact Us

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kyriakos Tramountanellis
Kyriakos Tramountanellis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More