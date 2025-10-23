ARTICLE
23 October 2025

Podcast Episode 5: Accountant-Client And ASP-Client Privilege Does Not Exist In Cyprus

In the field of professional services, clients often assume that the communications they have with their accountants, auditors, or corporate service providers...
In the field of professional services, clients often assume that the communications they have with their accountants, auditors, or corporate service providers are protected by a form of legal privilege, similar to the confidentiality that exists in the lawyer-client relationship. However, in Cyprus, this assumption is not just inaccurate; it carries important legal implications.

1695574a.jpg

Alternatively, you may read the Full Article here: Accountant-Client and ASP-Client Privilege Does Not Exist in Cyprus

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

