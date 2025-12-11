BDO Malta: Your Partner For MGA Compliance Audits

Maximise Your MGA Compliance Audit Success and Safeguard Your MGA License with BDO Malta.

Compliance Audits are a cornerstone of the Malta Gaming Authority's (MGA) regulatory oversight, especially at the licence renewal stage. While System Audits and System Reviews also play important roles, System Audits at application or after technical changes and System Reviews as annual checks for ongoing system integrity - Compliance Audits uniquely focus on day-to-day operational and regulatory adherence throughout the entire licence lifecycle. Licensees must complete these Compliance Audits within 90 days of MGA notification, making preparation essential.

Why Choose BDO Malta for Your MGA Compliance Audit?

Proven MGA Expertise:As an approved Audit Service Provider, BDO Malta has a strong track record of successfully delivering MGA Compliance Audits and Mock Audits. Our team possesses extensive knowledge of the latest MGA requirements and applies practical experience to every engagement.

Full-Scope Support:We guide you through the process from initial preparation to final report, ensuring you understand every step and have the opportunity to address any compliance gaps in a timely manner.

Custom Mock Audits:Our preparatory Mock Audits closely simulate the official MGA process, allowing you to identify and remediate issues proactively. This leads to improved audit outcomes and smoother licence renewals.

Risk Mitigation & Governance:Our pragmatic approach not only supports regulatory compliance but also reinforces your internal control environment and governance frameworks, reducing risk and increasing operational resilience.

Local Presence, Global Standards:Benefit from BDO's comprehensive knowledge of MGA audit methodologies, our strong local presence in Malta, and access to global best practices in assurance and compliance.



Streamlined Audit Experience with BDO's Engagement Platform

BDO Malta leverages an AI-powered engagement platform to make your audit journey efficient and transparent:

Clear Documentation Roadmap:Receive a tailored set of initial documentation requests mapped directly to the MGA Compliance Audit manual, minimizing confusion and administrative effort.

Expert Walkthroughs:Our specialists conduct in-depth walkthroughs to ensure complete understanding of your operations and controls.

Actionable, Insightful Reporting:Our reports not only fulfil regulatory requirements but also provide practical recommendations to strengthen your processes and controls.

Enhanced Communication:Our platform fosters direct, real-time communication, accelerating timelines and ensuring you're always informed on audit progress and next steps.



Get Started with BDO Malta

By offering practical guidance, robust methodologies, and an intuitive platform - combined with a strong commitment to client service - BDO Malta continues to be a trusted choice for gaming operators who value assurance and regulatory excellence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.