Streamline Your Audit Process

For many finance teams, the annual audit is viewed as a necessary burden. A disruption that diverts resources from strategic initiatives. However, this perspective overlooks a significant opportunity. An audit should not be viewed merely as a retrospective inspection; it can be a forward-looking task that validates your financial health and uncovers opportunities for improvement. These ten proven strategies will help simplify your audit process and maximise its benefits.

How can you get prepared for an Audit?

Preparation relies on ongoing organisation, clear documentation, and effective communication. Adopting these practices eases the pressure often associated with audits.

1. Stay organised all year, not just during the audit period season

Treat audit as an ongoing process rather than a once-a-year scramble. Searching for documentation at the last minute increases stress, wastes time, and introduces unnecessary workload burden. By keeping records organised and up to date throughout the year, your team remains prepared and audit-ready at all times.

The Benefit: Maintaining a year-round organisation ensures a smoother, faster audit and lowers the likelihood of missing documentation.

2. Keep key policies clearly documented

Auditors assess not only the numbers but also the policies and procedures that support them. Ensure that key policies are well-written, regularly updated, and easily accessible when needed.

The Benefit: Clear documentation minimises confusion, allows auditors to verify controls more quickly, and strengthens trust in your processes.

3. Communicate early and often

Maintain open and timely communication with your auditors before fieldwork begins. Discussing significant transactions, complex accounting matters, or areas of judgement in advance helps auditors plan their work appropriately—without affecting their independence. This proactive approach ensures both sides understand the scope and reduces the risk of delays during the audit.

The Benefit: Early and transparent communication supports a more efficient audit process by reducing queries and preventing avoidable bottlenecks.

4. Assign a single internal point person

Designate one primary contact within your organisation to coordinate the audit. Centralising communication ensures that audit requests are handled consistently, deadlines are monitored, and information flows efficiently between your team and the auditors.

The Benefit: A single point of contact reduces interruptions, prevents duplicated efforts and enables timely delivery of requested documentation.

5. Prepare audit deliverables in advance

Collaborate with your auditors to agree on a clear 'Prepared by Client' (PBC) list and gather all required documents ahead of the fieldwork. Preparing these items early ensures that auditors have the information they need from day one, reducing delays and avoidable follow-up requests.

The Benefit: Proactive preparation shortens the audit timeline and helps control associated costs.



6. Be transparent about issues—auditors appreciate honesty

If you discover an error, control weakness, or unusual transaction, communicate it to your auditors promptly. Being transparent allows auditors to assess the matter accurately and efficiently, reduces the risk of escalation later in the process, and supports a smoother audit experience.

The Benefit: Open communication enhances credibility and helps resolve issues more efficiently during the audit.