How To Find Cyprus Lawyers? (Video)

how to find Cyprus lawyers in Cyprus there are thousands of lawyers all of different expertise size and of course qualifications so picking up or finding the right lawyer for you is a very tricky thing simply because if you are a solopreneur or you're a small entity who is going to start trading or who's been in business for a few years and you need some advice maybe you will not be able to afford the big names are the very big firms but if you try the smaller firms you will have issues identifying whether they really have the expertise uh the the number of regulated lawyers here in Cyprus is several thousands and some of them are very small practices maybe there are one people mon one person show or two people's show and when you read the information on their website you might think wow these guys know everything but when you go and meet them you will be surprised or surprised to see that it's only one person it's a one month show or maybe it's two people running the whole operation so what we've been doing ourselves to is our legal work because we are an audit and insurance firm we are not a legal firm we Outsource everything by finhub and we're going to make some videos about this finhub because it's a beautiful uh marketplace where you simply put the information that you need the service that you need you specify the budget you specify the size of the lawyer that you need and of course the city you can add as much information you want you can also attach lots of information and you simply press send and this is distributed to all the regulated solicitors and legal firms that this Marketplace has but according to your own specifications and because of that the quotations that you will receive are reasonable by validated regulated solicitors and this is something we've been doing for the last year now it's been working brilliant brilliantly and I'm going to leave the website at the bottom feel free to use it if you don't use finhub then your choice will be a bit blind and you will require a lot of effort trying to understand which lawyer really suits your needs and knows your topic um usually this can be achieved by reading their articles but not many of them write articles and usually only the very big law firms write articles and they tend to charge a lot finhub empowers you because you will say exactly what you need you will tell them your budget you're going to tell them how flexible you're your budget you're going to give them it's up to you as much information as you want and if they're interested they they will return and once they return you will know you will check them out validate them they know you will know that they will do the job for you within the fear range you you have a agreed and all this takes for you two minutes or three and for them the same so it's really fast efficient and it's something that we have validated ourselves and that we are using on a weekly BAS basis

