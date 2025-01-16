Start Of Substantive Hearings In Criminal Trial Against Hasna A. (Crimes Against Yazidis)

On 14, 16 and 17 October 2024, the substantive hearings in the criminal trial against Hasna A. will commence before the WIM (International Crimes Act) Chamber of the district court of The Hague in the Netherlands. This is the first criminal case in the Netherlands in which an Accused is prosecuted on the basis of (secondary) universal jurisdiction for international crimes committed against Yazidis by IS in its so-called 'caliphate'.

The Accused is charged with traveling to Syria in 2015 to settle in that so-called 'caliphate' and to join IS, which are criminal offenses because IS is classified as a terrorist organization. She is also charged with bringing her underaged child with her to Syria, thereby putting him in a helpless state. In addition, the Accused is also charged with two international crimes: namely that when she was living in that so-called 'caliphate' in 2015 and 2016, she herself used two Yazidi women as (household) slaves. The slavery charges have been brought as crimes against humanity.

The two Yazidi women are represented in this case by lawyers Brechtje Vossenberg and Barbara van Straaten as victims' counsel. On Wednesday 16 October 2024, the clients will exercise the 'right to speak' in accordance with their rights as participating victims (survivors) in this trial.

Date: Monday 14 October, Wednesday 16 October and Thursday 17 October 2024

Time: from 09:30 AM (CET) onwards

Address: Judicial Complex Schiphol (JCS), Duizendbladweg 100, 1171 VA Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands

The trial hearings are public. Furthermore, a live connection will be made available via the court, with simultaneous translation in Kurmanji. For more information about this, you may contact the Yazidi Legal Network (info@yazidilegalnetwork.org ).

For more information and backgrounds see:

Media (in Dutch) (with updates):

Originally published 12 October 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.