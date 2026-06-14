Breaking The Bottleneck: Constitutional Court Draws A Line On Security Agency Interference With Court Orders

The Constitutional Court of Uganda has struck down the practice of requiring executive "clearance" for court orders, declaring it unconstitutional.

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The Constitutional Court of Uganda has delivered a unanimous judgment that draws a decisive constitutional boundary around the enforcement of court orders. In Uganda Court Bailiffs Association Ltd v Attorney General, the Court declared unconstitutional the long-standing practice by which executive officials including the Police, Resident District Commissioners ("RDCs"), and District Internal Security Officers ("DISOs") subjected judicial warrants to extra-judicial "clearance" or "approval" before permitting their enforcement.

This alert examines the background of executive interference with court-ordered enforcement, the Court's reasoning, and the practical implications of the decision for decree holders, court bailiffs and the broader administration of justice in Uganda.

The persistent problem: Executive "clearance" of court orders

The interference of security agencies in the enforcement of court orders has been one of the most persistent and deeply entrenched challenges facing the administration of justice in Uganda. The problem is not new.

The enforcement of court orders in Uganda has been plagued by a specific practice that had no foundation in law. Court bailiffs, officers of court duly bonded and licensed to execute judicial warrants were routinely required to present their warrants to RDCs, District Security Committees, DISOs, and Police commanders for "clearance" or "approval" before being permitted to carry out lawful execution. In certain cases, these executive officials went further, issuing directives to halt or suspend execution, confiscating court process documents or labelling warrants as fake and worthless. These extra-judicial requirements rendered the work of court bailiffs tedious, and extremely expensive, as bailiffs were charged money at every stage of the added "clearing centres."

The Petitioner's evidence supported by multiple affidavits from practising bailiffs across Uganda revealed a pattern of executive involvement that amounted to a de-facto veto over the enforcement of judicial decisions. Administrative practices had effectively subordinated judicial execution processes to Executive oversight or control.

This pattern of interference is consistent with Uganda's wider governance challenges, where security agencies have historically been deployed not merely to maintain order but to exercise political and administrative control. The Constitutional Court in prior decisions including Kivumbi v Attorney General (2005) and Human Rights Network Uganda v Attorney General (2020) had already struck down laws that empowered the police to suppress the exercise of constitutional rights, yet members of the Executive continued to treat court processes as subject to its approval.

The Respondent, the Attorney General, maintained that the involvement of the Police, RDCs, DISOs, and Local Councils was a lawful fulfilment of their statutory duties: providing security, verifying the authenticity of court orders, and ensuring that evictions and attachments were carried out in accordance with the Constitution (Land Evictions) (Practice) Directions, 2021. Their participation, it was argued, was facilitative rather than supervisory.

The court's ruling: relief at last

The Court answered the question of executive interference emphatically in the affirmative. Justice John Mike Musisi JCC, writing the lead judgment with which all five justices concurred, held that the enforcement of court orders is an integral part of the judicial function and does not end with the pronouncement of judgment. but extends to the effective enforcement of judgments, decrees, and orders.

The Court acknowledged that the Constitution and the law assign important responsibilities to executive organs in the maintenance of public order and security, including the Uganda Police Force under Article 212 and the Police Act, and RDCs under Articles 203 and 219 of the Constitution. Where the execution of a court order is likely to provoke violence, resistance, or a breach of peace, security agencies are lawfully entitled to intervene for the limited purpose of maintaining peace, protecting life and property, and ensuring that the process does not descend into disorder. In that respect, their role is supportive of the administration of justice.

However, the Court made clear that this supportive role has strict constitutional limits:

"Security agencies do not possess authority to review, vary, suspend, veto, or otherwise sit in judgment over court orders. The direction and supervision of execution remain the exclusive preserve of the courts."

"Any conduct by executive officials that purports to halt execution, confiscate court process, subject judicial warrants to extra-judicial 'clearance' or 'approval,' or otherwise frustrate lawful execution amounts to a direct encroachment upon judicial authority."

The Court further recognised that security agencies may, in certain circumstances, undertake reasonable steps to verify the authenticity of court orders presented for enforcement, given that instances have occurred in which purported court orders were later discovered to be forged, irregularly issued, or improperly extracted. Such verification, however, must remain strictly confined to confirming authenticity and must not be turned into a process for questioning the legal validity, correctness, propriety, or enforceability of the order itself, for those matters reserved exclusively for the courts. Nor must it become a device for delay, obstruction, refusal, or abuse; verification is legitimate only where it is undertaken promptly, in good faith, and solely for the purpose of ascertaining that the order sought to be enforced is genuine.

Practical implications

This judgment carries significant practical implications for all stakeholders in the enforcement of court orders in Uganda:

For decree holders and court bailiffs, the ruling provides direct and immediate relief from a practice that had, for years, frustrated the enforcement of lawful court orders. Security agencies throughout Uganda are now expressly prohibited from treating verification of court process as a mechanism for delay, obstruction, or de facto veto. Once authenticity is confirmed, security agencies are bound to act in aid of, and not in derogation from, the authority of the court.

For the executive and security agencies, the judgment establishes clear constitutional boundaries. Any executive official who purports to halt execution, confiscate court process, or subject judicial warrants to extra-judicial clearance or approval acts in direct encroachment upon judicial authority and in violation of the Constitution. Where allegations arise concerning misconduct or abuse by a court bailiff, the appropriate recourse is to report the matter to the court or to the relevant licensing or disciplinary authority not to suspend or override lawful court process.

Conclusion

The decision in Uganda Court Bailiffs Association Ltd v Attorney General is a welcome and overdue intervention by the Constitutional Court. The practice of subjecting the enforcement of court orders to security "clearances" and executive approval is not merely an administrative inconvenience, it is a fundamental affront to the administration of justice. Where court orders cannot be enforced without the sanction of security agencies, the independence of the judiciary is directly undermined, and judicial determinations are rendered moot in practical terms. A judgment that cannot be executed is, in substance, no judgment at all, it reduces the judicial process to a hollow exercise and erodes public confidence in the rule of law.

For too long, the practice of requiring executive "clearance" of court orders operated as an unlawful barrier between litigants and the enforcement of their rights, a manifestation of the same culture of security agency overreach that has drawn persistent criticism from domestic and international observers alike. The unanimous ruling of all five justices sends an unambiguous signal: the enforcement of court orders is a judicial function and executive participation must remain strictly facilitative.

This decision is a welcome relief to litigants who have long suffered the frustration of obtaining court orders only to see them rendered ineffective by executive gatekeeping. It is equally a reaffirmation of the rule of law that the authority of the courts does not depend on executive concurrence, and that judicial independence demands that enforcement remain under judicial not executive control. Stakeholders involved in the enforcement of court orders whether as decree holders, court bailiffs, or security agencies should take careful note of the boundaries now clearly drawn by the Court.

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