Risk-based Approach : Key Updates

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Under the AMLR, the fundamental principle remains unchanged: the Risk-Based Approach (RBA) continues to sit at the core of the AML-CTF framework.

The objective is clear. AML-CTF measures must be proportionate and tailored to the specific risks of money laundering and terrorist financing identified in each situation.

Risk assessment under the AMLR: what must be considered

The AMLR introduces a more structured framework for risk assessment, while maintaining continuity in substance.

Harmonised risk factors

Risk factors are now formally harmonised and listed in:

Annex II (lower risk), and

(lower risk), and Annex III (higher risk) of the AMLR.

No change in substance

Despite this formalisation, there is no substantive change in how risks are assessed. Risk factors continue to relate to:

customer risk factors,

types of products, services, transactions, or delivery channels provided by the obliged entity, and

geographical risk factors.

Upcoming regulatory developments

Further guidance is expected to complement the framework:

AMLA Guidelines on Article 10(4) AMLR – Business-wide risk assessment (currently under consultation), expected by 10 July 2026 ;

(currently under consultation), expected by ; RTS on Article 28(1) AMLR – Requirements and information to be collected for standard CDD, SDD and EDD purposes, also expected by 10 July 2026.

Simplified Due Diligence (SDD): still possible, but stricter

The AMLR preserves the possibility to apply Simplified Due Diligence, but introduces stricter conditions.

Conditions for applying SDD

SDD is limited to situations where low risk is clearly demonstrated and documented .

. Obliged entities must be able to show, based on documented criteria, that the relationship presents low money laundering and terrorist financing risks.

No exemption from identification

Importantly, the AMLR explicitly confirms that:

applying SDD does not exempt obliged entities from identifying customers and their beneficial owner(s).

Examples of SDD measures

The AMLR provides a non-exhaustive list of simplified measures, including:

Verification of identity after onboarding , provided it is completed within 60 days;

, provided it is completed within 60 days; Less frequent updates of identification data;

of identification data; Reduced information requirements , where the purpose and nature of the relationship may be inferred;

, where the purpose and nature of the relationship may be inferred; Reduced monitoring ;

; Reliance on additional simplified measures identified by the AMLA.

It should be noted that SDD is not permitted in certain situations, in particular where there are doubts regarding the accuracy or consistency of customer or beneficial owner information.

Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD): broader mandatory scope

The AMLR significantly expands the situations in which Enhanced Due Diligence is required.

EDD must be applied in the following cases:

High-risk customers , identified through the risk assessment as presenting a high risk of money laundering or terrorist financing;

, identified through the risk assessment as presenting a high risk of money laundering or terrorist financing; High-net-worth individuals , in the context of business relationships involving: the handling of assets with a value of at least EUR 5 million , through personalised services for a customer holding total assets of at least EUR 50 million (≥ EUR 5m handled | customer assets ≥ EUR 50m);

, in the context of business relationships involving: High-risk third countries , when the business relationship involves such jurisdictions;

, when the business relationship involves such jurisdictions; Residence-by-investment schemes, where the customer is an applicant under such schemes.

Examples of EDD measures

The AMLR also introduces a non-exhaustive list of enhanced measures, including:

Deeper transaction analysis, requiring obliged entities to gather more detailed information on:

the reasons for intended or executed transactions, and

their consistency with the overall business relationship;

Stronger payment safeguards, including:

requiring the initial payment to be made through an account in the customer’s name held with a CDD-compliant institution.

Guidance on the definition and treatment of PEPs

The AMLR provides further clarity on politically exposed persons (PEPs), reinforcing their importance within the EDD framework.

EU-wide definition

An EU-wide definition of PEPs is introduced, covering:

domestic, foreign, and international organisation PEPs;

family members (including civil partners and spouses);

known close associates.

PEPs as a key EDD trigger

The presence of a PEP remains a key trigger for enhanced due diligence. In such cases:

enhanced scrutiny must be applied to the business relationship;

in addition to standard CDD measures, obliged entities must: obtain senior management approval ; take appropriate measures to establish the source of wealth and source of funds involved.



Declassification rules

PEP status is not lifted automatically:

it must be maintained for at least 12 months after the end of the public function ;

; beyond this period, enhanced measures may only be lifted following a documented risk-based assessment demonstrating that the individual no longer presents a higher risk.

Operational takeaway

From an operational perspective, obliged entities should:

review screening frameworks ,

, reassess escalation mechanisms , and

, and strengthen documentation requirements.

Conclusion

The AMLR reinforces the centrality of the risk-based approach while introducing greater harmonisation, stricter conditions for simplification, and a broader scope for enhanced due diligence.

Organisations should take proactive steps to align their frameworks with these requirements, particularly in relation to: