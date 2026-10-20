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20 October 2026

The New Transparency Act (TLEA): An Overview Of The Most Important Innovations

MLL Legal

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Switzerland's new Federal Act on the Transparency of Legal Entities and the Identification of Beneficial Owners (TLEA) introduces significant changes for companies and legal entities, including mandatory registration of beneficial owners in a central register. This comprehensive series explores the Act's scope, determination of beneficial owners, types of control, reporting obligations, and inspection responsibilities that will reshape corporate transparency requirements starting October 1, 2026.
Switzerland Corporate/Commercial Law
Alexander Vogel,Nadine von Büren-Maier, and Reto Luthiger

As of 1 October 2026, the Federal Act on the Transparency of Legal Entities and the Identification of Beneficial Owners (TLEA) will be brought into force. Under the new enactment, companies and other legal entities are made subject to additional obligations. Furthermore, a central register is being established in which the beneficial owners are recorded.

A factsheet outlining the key requirements, deadlines and practical steps relating to the new Swiss Transparency Register can be found here. A complementary Q&A provides answers to frequently asked questions.

The following series of articles is devoted to the essential changes that the TLEA entails and highlights the need for action arising for companies from the new requirements. At its centre are the following five subject areas: the scope of application of the Act (including exemptions, for instance for group companies); the determination of the beneficial owners; the various types of control; the newly introduced reporting and documentation obligations, both for the companies themselves and for shareholders and beneficial owners; and the inspection and control responsibilities of authorities and of third parties such as financial intermediaries.

All articles in the series are compiled below.

  • Transparency Register in Deals: Five Points for M&A and Investor Agreements
    Since 1 October 2026, the Federal Act on the Transparency of Legal Entities and the Identification of Beneficial Owners (TLEA or Transparency Act) and the related Ordinance on the Transparency of Legal Entities and the Identification of Beneficial Owners (TLEO or Transparency Ordinance) have been in force.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Alexander Vogel
Alexander Vogel
Photo of Nadine von Büren-Maier
Nadine von Büren-Maier
Photo of Reto Luthiger
Reto Luthiger
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