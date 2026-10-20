Kommentierung von Art. 128, 129, 133–137, 142–145 HRegV

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.
Die Kommentierung betrifft die Artikel 128, 129, 133–137, 142–145 HRegV, welche den Zeitpunkt der Handelsregisteranmeldung (erst wenn die notwendigen Bewilligungen vorliegen und vertragliche Bewilligungen eingetreten sind) und des Handelsregistereintrags bei Fusionen, Spaltungen (dort nur von Kapitalgesellschaften und Genossenschaften) sowie bei Umwandlungen von Gesellschaften regeln. Die Bestimmungen behandeln zudem das Anmeldeverfahren und den Inhalt des Eintrags im Handelsregister bei Spaltungen und Umwandlungen und Umstrukturierungen bei Vorsorgeeinrichtungen und Instituten des öffentlichen Rechts.
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