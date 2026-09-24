LETA: What New Obligations Will Companies Face As Of 1 October 2026?

The Federal Act on the Transparency of Legal Entities and the Identification of Beneficial Owners (LETA) will enter into force on 1 October 2026.

This reform marks a significant development: for the first time, Switzerland is introducing a central register of beneficial owners.

Going forward, companies and other entities concerned will no longer be required merely to maintain an internal register of their beneficial owners. They will also be required to identify them, document their control and report certain information relating to them to a new centralised federal register, administered by the Federal Office of Justice.

The reform is not limited to Swiss entities: certain foreign companies with a sufficient connection to Switzerland, including through a branch, real estate holdings or effective management in Switzerland, will also be subject to these requirements.

The LETA therefore introduces additional obligations for entities subject to the Act and their governing bodies, while strengthening requirements in terms of governance, documentation and compliance.

Companies should therefore anticipate the entry into force of the LETA, determine which new obligations apply to them and ensure that their internal processes are sufficiently robust to comply with these requirements within the applicable timeframes.

Discover our analysis of the reform and its main implications (in French):