Legal Framework For Corporate Governance Structures In Swiss Companies

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Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug, Basel and St. Moritz. Our core business is advising our clients on innovative and complex transactions and representing them in litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings. Our clients range from multinational corporations to private individuals in Switzerland and around the world. Most of our work has an international component. We have broad experience handling cross-border proceedings and transactions. Our extensive network consists of correspondent law firms which are all market leaders in their jurisdictions. Bär & Karrer was repeatedly awarded Switzerland Law Firm of the Year by the most important international legal ranking agencies in recent years.

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The presentation provides a comprehensive overview of the legal foundations underpinning corporate governance in Switzerland. It examines the key statutory and regulatory requirements that shape how Swiss companies are structured and governed, including the roles and responsibilities of the board of directors, executive management, and shareholders under Swiss corporate law. The presentation explores the interplay between the Swiss Code of Obligations, listing rules, and relevant soft-law standards such as the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance. The session is part of the CAS module on Strategic Corporate Governance at the University of Zurich's Finance Executive Education programme.

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